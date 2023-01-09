Linda Noskova made her presence felt in the opening week of the season by reaching the final in Adelaide. She jumped 46 spots in the latest rankings.

This week marks the first official WTA Ranking update of 2023 following a busy first week that included the United Cup, a WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide and a WTA 250 in Auckland. Here is a look at the biggest movers:

Linda Noskova +46 (from No.102 to No.56): The 18-year-old Czech climbs to a career-high after reaching the final at Adelaide International 1. Noskova earned a spot in the main draw, the fifth of her career, via qualifying. She recorded her first two Top 10 wins by defeating No.8 Daria Kasatkina in the opening round and No.2 Ons Jabeur in the semifinals.

Sabalenka stops Noskova for 11th career title at Adelaide 1

Noskova returns to the Top 100 this week at No.56, up 46 spots, and is the second youngest in the Top 100 behind fellow country woman Linda Fruhvirtova.

Adelaide 1: Sabalenka wins first title since May of 2021

Rebeka Masarova +36 (from No.130 to No.94): The 2016 Roland Garros junior champion, Masarova makes her Top 100 debut after reaching the final at Auckland. The 23-year-old collected 198 ranking points as she reached the final via qualifying. She defeated No.2 seed Sloane Stephens in the opening round of main draw on her path to the final but fell short against Coco Gauff in the championship match.

Week in Review: Pegula stands tall at United Cup, Gauff victorious

Marketa Vondrousova +14 (from No.92 to No.78): The former World No.14, Vondrousova advanced to the quarterfinals in Adelaide, her first tour-level, main-draw match since April 2022. She jumps 14 spots this week, climbing from No.92 to No.78.

Marta Kostyuk +12 (from No.69 to No.57): The 20-year old Ukrainian, Kostyuk collected 125 ranking points after reaching the quarterfinals as a qualifier in Adelaide as she climbs 12 spots, moving from No.69 to No.57.

Other notable ranking notes this week:

American Madison Keys helped Team USA capture the United Cup title, earning 210 ranking points along the way. Keys returns to the Top 10 moving from No.11 to No.10.

'The champs are here': Team USA's family affair leads to United Cup win

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (No.100) and Dayana Yastremska (No.99) both returned to the Top 100 this week.

This week marks the 41st week at No.1 for Iga Swiatek. On the doubles side, Katerina Siniakova has held the top spot for 18-consecutive weeks, bringing her career total at No.1 to 80 weeks.