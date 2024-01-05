Starting in 2024, adjustments to the rankings points will be made in an attempt to allow for a more simplified system that creates more alignment across tennis -- between WTA, ATP and ITF. Part of that adjustment is rewarding the champions at each level will reflect the classification level of each tournament, with the winner of a WTA 1000 event receiving 1000 points, the winner of a WTA 500 earning 500 points, WTA 250 earning 250 points and WTA 125 earning 125 points.

This past week, Elena Rybakina collected 500 points by winning Brisbane as she moves up one spot to No.3, overtaking Auckland champion Coco Gauff, who earned 250 points by winning the title at Auckland and moves to No.4.

No.1 watch

Current World No.1 Iga Swiatek won all five of her singles matches at United Cup last week, helping Poland reach the final and, as a result, earned 500 points. Meanwhile current No.2 Aryna Sabalenka picked up 325 points as runner-up at Brisbane.

Swiatek, who secured the year-end No.1 ranking by winning the WTA Finals championship match, now holds a 975-point lead over Sabalenka.

With Swiatek defending 240 points in the remainder of January from fourth-round points at the 2023 Australian Open, she will hold on to the top spot through the Australian Swing, bringing her career total at No.1 to 88 non-consecutive weeks (including the week of Jan. 28).

The closest contenders -- Sabalenka (2000) and Rybakina (1301) -- have too many points to defend and the gap for the others in the Top 5 remains too large.

Here is a look at who is defending the most points during the remainder of the Australian swing:

Sabalenka: 2000 (Australian Open title)

Rybakina: 1301 (Adelaide second round, Australian Open runner-up)

Champions Reel: How Elena Rybakina won Brisbane 2024

Azarenka: 781 (Australian Open semifinalist)

Linette: 781 (Hobart first round, Australian Open semifinalist)

Bencic: 710 (Adelaide #2 title, Australian Open fourth round)

Who will debut in the Top 10 in 2024?

Every year since 1992, at least one player has made her respective Top 10 debut. There are 10 players currently in the Top 30 who have not yet met that benchmark:

No.13 Zheng Qinwen (career-high: No.13)

No.14 Liudmila Samsonova (career-high: No.12)

No.21 Ekaterina Alexandrova (career-high: No.16)

No.24 Magda Linette (career-high: No.19)

No.25 Donna Vekic (career-high: No.19)

No.26 Sorana Cirstea (career-high: No.21)

No.27 Anastasia Potapova (career-high: No.21)

No.28 Anhelina Kalinina (career-high: No.25)

No.29 Elise Mertens (career-high: No.12)

No.30 Jasmine Paolini (career-high: No.29)

Other notable movements this week

--Former Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka made their returns to the tour this past week and climbed back into the rankings, at No.657 and No.833, respectively.

--A quarterfinalist in Brisbane, Mirra Andreeva climbs 11 spots, moving from No.58 to No.47, one spot shy of her career-high ranking.

--Zheng Qinwen posted a 2-1 record in United Cup singles matches as she picked up 75 ranking points. The 2023 WTA Most Improved Player, reached a career-high ranking of No.13 this week, up one spot from last week.

--Renata Zarazua makes her Top 100 debut this week, at No.98, becoming the second Mexican to reach the Top 100, along with Angelica Gavaldon.

--By winning a WTA 125 title at Canberra, Nuria Parrizas Diaz moves up 16 spots, from No.123 to No.107.