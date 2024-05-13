ROME -- Iga Swiatek has levels. How many? That's what we're finding out.

By winning her third Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Swiatek became the first woman since Serena Williams to sweep the back-to-back WTA 1000s in Madrid and Rome. She's the first to do so since both tournaments expanded to 96-player draws played over two weeks.

And now, riding a 12-match win streak, she goes to Roland Garros, where she is the reigning champion, looking to win her third consecutive Paris title and fourth overall.

And you know what's scary? She sounds as relaxed about it all as ever.

"I just feel really positive and really confident because this tournament in Madrid, I think it was much tougher in terms of adjusting to the clay and also having some tight matches," Swiatek said on the WTA Insider Podcast.

"Here I just felt like I can go with it and really use my powers. I'm just really proud of that."

If you were to do an informal poll in the locker room asking what sets Swiatek apart from the chasing pack, the majority of players will cite her movement. Others will focus on her mentality and intensity, her relentless pace in both practice and match-play. If you were to look at the stat board this season, you would be quick to hone in on the somewhat surprising fact that she leads the tour in service games won percentage.

But when it comes to why Swiatek has widened the gap on clay, her superpower isn't any singular shot, tactic or physical ability. It's her ability to adjust on the fly, from city to city, court to court, night to day, opponent to opponent. As Swiatek concedes, this wasn't always the case.

"I remember even three years ago, going to another venue and playing first practices, there was so much tension and me being unhappy with my game because a week ago it was much different," Swiatek said. "Why am I'm playing so bad right now?

"Now we just go and we really take it easy and step by step and, it's just better when you're more relaxed."

Here's more from two weeks at the Foro Italico in Rome:

Honor Roll

Aryna Sabalenka: With a career-best run to the Rome final behind her, Sabalenka heads toward the second Grand Slam of the season with increasing momentum after a bit of a lull in the early spring.

"No matter how many times I lose to the player, I know anyway if I'll be there, if I'll be fighting, I'll be focusing on myself, I know that I can get that win," Sabalenka said. "I'm going [to Roland Garros] with the confidence that I can do well there."

Danielle Collins: The 30-year-old American's impressive spring continued with a trip to her first Rome semifinal. Collins is 19-2 in her past 21 matches, with her only losses coming to Sabalenka at both Madrid and Rome.

The SOFTEST of hands from Danielle Collins 🤲#IBI24 pic.twitter.com/u2YthLHyac — wta (@WTA) May 15, 2024

Rebecca Sramkova: It was a breakthrough week for the 27-year-old Slovak, who made the Rome Round of 16 as a qualifier and is projected to make her Top 100 debut on Monday. Here's a primer on Sramkova.

Naomi Osaka: The former World No.1's comeback from maternity leave continues to ramp up. After going winless in her first eight matches against Top 20 players on clay, Osaka beat No.20 Marta Kostyuk and No.11 Daria Kasatkina en route to the Rome Round of 16.

Angelique Kerber: Another former World No.1's return from maternity leave is picking up steam as well. Kerber also made the Round of 16 in Rome, matching her performance at Indian Wells.

Hot Shots

Iga Swiatek saved all seven break points she faced in the Rome final:

Turning point: How Swiatek saved all seven break points in the Rome final

Notable Numbers

8: Iga Swiatek has won her last eight finals on tour. The most recent final she lost was to Aryna Sabalenka at 2023 Madrid, over a year ago.

3: Swiatek is now a three-time champion at three separate tournaments: Roland Garros (2020, 2022 and 2023), Doha (2022, 2023 and 2024) and Rome (2021, 2022 and 2024).

10 - Iga Swiatek is the youngest player to win their 10th WTA-1000 title since the format’s introduction in 2009:



Serena Williams at 32 years 324 days

Victoria Azarenka at 31 years 29 days

Iga Swiatek at 22 years 352 days



Hurtle.#IBI24 | @InteBNLdItalia @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/cjUbSXVmEv — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 18, 2024

61: Coco Gauff earned her 61st WTA 1000 match-win by defeating Zheng Qinwen in the Rome quarterfinals. Since the introduction of the WTA 1000 tier in 2009, 20-year-old Gauff has accrued the most WTA 1000 match-wins before turning 21 years old, ahead of Caroline Wozniacki (60).

17: Aryna Sabalenka hit 17 successful drop shots at this year's Internazionali BNL d'Italia, more than any other player.

From the Camera Roll

Jelena Ostapenko cast a long shadow in her Rome quarterfinal run:

Next Up

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to France and Morocco next week as the clay-court season continues.

The 38th edition of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France begins on Sunday, May 19. Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is the No.1 seed at the WTA 500 event, and Elina Svitolina returns in an attempt to defend her title.

The WTA 250 Grand Prix De Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco also kicks off action on Sunday. Yuan Yue is the top seed and Lucia Bronzetti is the defending champion.