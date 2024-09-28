Aryna Sabalenka was unstoppable in her first appearance at the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, defeating Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals and Anett Kontaveit in the final. The following year, she ran the table again, with another Barty semifinal win and a three-set final over Alison Riske-Amritraj.

That second title came five years ago, and the Wuhan Open had been on sabbatical since then. But now it’s back, with main-draw action unfolding Monday.

Wuhan: Scores | Schedule | Draws

It’s as if someone hit the pause button and now, here is Sabalenka, the top seed -- and two-time defending champion -- looking for the rare trifecta.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been here,” Sabalenka told reporters in Wuhan on Sunday, ahead of the event. ”I remember first time winning Wuhan was a very special moment. And winning it two times in a row, I was very sad that I couldn’t come back the following year.

“Coming back, actually, everything feels like home. I have really beautiful memories from the past. I really hope I can replicate my result from 2019.”

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Wuhan 2019

Sabalenka has been having a wonderful hard-court season. She won the titles in Cincinnati and New York, collecting her second Grand Slam victory of the season. Her winning streak swelled to 15 consecutive match wins before Karolina Muchova snapped it in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

In this 56-player draw, the top eight seeds receive a bye into the second round. After her bye, Sabalenka will face either Filipina wild card Alexandra Eala or World No.37 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. Sabalenka is one of seven Top 10 players (and 15 from the Top 20) in the main draw.

The projected quarterfinal matchups if the seeds hold:

No.1 Sabalenka-No.6 Emma Navarro, No.4 Coco Gauff-No.8 Daria Kasatkina, No.3 Jasmine Paolini-No.5 Zheng Qinwen, and No.2 Jessica Pegula-No.7 Barbora Krejcikova.

This is the 10th and final WTA 1000 event of the season and the biggest remaining chance for players to enhance their positions in the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh.

Long story short: Navarro currently holds down the final qualifying spot with 3,568 points, but there are four players in the Wuhan draw in hot pursuit -- Zheng (3,460), Kasatkina (2,818), Paula Badosa (2,714) and Anna Kalinskaya (2,590).

Wang He/Getty Images

No.2 seed Jessica Pegula -- No.6 in the Race standings, with 4,586 points -- has thrust herself into the conversation with a marvelous late-season run. Her memories of Wuhan, well …

“The last time I was in Wuhan, I think I lost 6-0, 6-1,” Pegula said. It was a 2019 first-round match and Pegula, then ranked No.76, fell to No.52 Polona Hercog.

“Maybe winning more than one game will be the challenge,” said Pegula, smiling. “Obviously, I’m playing much better than the last time I came to Wuhan. I’m trying to redeem myself with a better result than 2019.

“It’s funny because it was so long ago. It does feel like a new event in a way.”

Wang He/Getty Images

Sabalenka’s on the verge of catching World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the PIF WTA Race standings and significantly closing the gap in the rankings. But she tries not to think about it much.

Naturally, a reporter in Wuhan asked her if it often crosses her mind.

“No, actually,” Sabalenka replied. “I’m not the one who’s focusing on the ranking. Of course, this is something I really want. This is one of my goals. I learned in the past if you’re going to focus on the ranking, on defending points, that kind of pressure, things can easily go wrong. So I prefer to focus on myself.

“I know that if I’m able to play my best tennis, I know that I’m willing to become World No.1.”