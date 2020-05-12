Top 20: WTA players with most ranking points of the decade
The active WTA singles' players with the highest number of cumulative ranking points since the beginning of the 2010 season.
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images