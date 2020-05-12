In Photos

Top 20: WTA players with most ranking points of the decade

The active WTA singles' players with the highest number of cumulative ranking points since the beginning of the 2010 season.

20. Current WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty has accumulated 16,004 points, having made her debut on the WTA Tour in 2012. She is the defending French Open champion.

19. Former WTA World No.9 Andrea Petkovic has been a fixture in the Top 100 throughout the last decade, claiming a total of 17,235. Her best Grand Slam event was an appearance at the 2014 French Open semis.

18. A 10-time winner on the WTA Tour, 28-year-old Kiki Bertens has picked up 17,503 points since the 2010 season.

17. Julia Goerges has earned 18,296 ranking points over the last decade. A Wimbledon semifinal in 2018 ranks among her greatest achievements, while she also won the 2017 WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai in 2017.

16. Madison Keys’ performance over the last decade has been a model of consistency. Having reached at least the quarters at every major, the American has earned 19,052 ranking points.

15. US Open 2017 winner Sloane Stephens stands on the verge of 20,000 points since 2010. The Florida native posts a tally of 19,929.

14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has won 20,662 over the last decade. She has picked up 12 WTA Tour titles during that time, with the highlight being a victory at the Kremlin Cup of 2014.

13. A victory at the 2016 Qatar Open highlights the career achievements of Carla Suárez Navarro. The Spaniard has 20,932 ranking points since 2010.

12. Svetlana Kuznetsova won her first Grand Slam title as a teenager in 2004 but the Russian remains a force 16 years later, ranked WTA World No.32. She has won 20,974 points since 2010.

11. Runner-up at the 2012 French Open, Italy’s Sara Errani has earned 21,790 ranking points during this period. Her biggest title was winning in Dubai in 2016.

10. Although her seven Grand Slam titles came before the decade started, Venus Williams makes the Top 10 of the last decade with a total of 24,641 points.

9. Garbiñe Muguruza has made four Grand Slam finals since 2015, winning two of those. Such success has helped the Spaniard, who only turned pro in 2012, accumulate 26,056 points.

8. Winner of 14 WTA Tour titles, including the 2018 WTA Finals, Elina Svitolina has picked up 26,164 points. She has been as high as WTA World No.3.

7. Having spent the majority of the last decade in the Top 50, 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur has won 27,461 ranking points.

6. Karolina Pliskova has not been out of the Top 10 since September 2016 and unsurprisingly has picked up a huge 30,207 ranking points since 2010.

5. Despite taking time off for maternity leave, Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam winner, posts 39,235 points – enough for a spot in the Top 5.

4. Three Grand Slam titles since 2016 have played a big role in Germany’s Angelique Kerber taking 41,090 points.

3. With 44,590 points, Simona Halep comes in third in this ranking of the decade. She has not been out of the WTA Top 10 since January 2014 and has two major titles to her credit.

2. Petra Kvitova has overcome both mental and physical hurdles to post 46,385 points since 2010. She is a two-time Wimbledon winner and reached the final of the Australian Open in 2019.

1. Winner of 11 major titles since 2010, Serena Williams is the runaway points leader since that time. Her excellence is underlined by a tally of 66,308 points – nearly 20,000 more than any other woman.

