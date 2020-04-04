Looking for ways to work out while you're staying safe at home? Grab your cell phone, because #CoachVenus has you covered.

With WTA stars all looking for creative ways ways to stay fit and healthy during their time at home, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is using the magic of social media to invite us all into her virtual gym.

Using the hashtag #CoachVenus, Williams is calling for her fans and followers - and special guests, including sister Serena and their mom Oracene - to join her daily, live on Instagram, for virtual workouts.

"I've been doing workouts, Monday through Friday, kind of like a lunchtime break - 12 noon on my on my Instagram live," she told Mario Lopez on Thursday's edition of "Access Hollywood" #AccessAtHome.

"It's been an incredible experience. The feedback has been great - keeping people motivated is a part of being able to be healthy and build those healthy endorphins; getting people up and moving during the middle of the day; and helping people still have hope and still be active, stay healthy and that we'll get through this together. I'll be doing this until further notice!"

And if you can't join her live - don't worry: by checking out the #CoachVenus highlight on her Instagram, fans have the opportunity to swipe up and sign up to receive summary updates via email.

The former World No.1 also dished on what she's been binging on television during the tour's hiatus - "I'm a huge fan of 90 Day Fiancè! It's probably one of the only TV shows I watch;" her athletic apparel line, EleVen; and King Richard, the upcoming biopic which stars Will Smith as her father Richard, and is scheduled to be released in November.

"I love Will Smith, but I think if you ask anyone in this world, they love him, so I'm really thrilled for him playing the part, and the young actresses who are playing the roles of not only Serena and I, but our whole family," she said.

"It's a family story, and I think, right now, we're noticing how family, friends, things that are most important in life are really becoming most important - we all want to stay healthy. This story is about a family and how that family together, came up. It's really interesting to look back and remember some moments. We laugh, we cry... and it make you think, it makes you appreciate, it raises you up.

"Will is doing that. He's really taken in the role and done research on my dad that I've even forgot about. I'm really proud of the justice he's going to do my dad and his legacy."

The young Williams sisters will be played in the film by 13-year-old actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton.

"We had a chance to meet them and Serena and I were joking, laughing with them... like they were the real Venus and Serena," she said, "warning them, like, 'Don't do this at this time in your life!'. We had a lot of fun with them."

Check out the full interview with Venus in the video below!