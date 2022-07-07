The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic boasts an entry field that features seven Top 10 players, the most since 1984 for the prestigious WTA 500 tournament.

Seven of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 have entered the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, including Ons Jabeur, 2021 Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa, 2018 finalist Maria Sakkari and Australian Open finalist and defending champion Danielle Collins. The WTA 500 event will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 at San José State University in California.

The marquee entry list features the most Top 10 players since the event hosted eight in 1984. The field also includes Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Roland Garros finalist Coco Gauff, 2017 champion Madison Keys, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Amanda Anisimova also features on the entry list.

"The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic has been featuring the world’s best tennis players for more than 50 years and this year’s player field elevates that tradition," said tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson. "From top to bottom this player list is loaded. Every session this year will have top-ranked talent which is great for fans."

Champion's Reel: How Danielle Collins won San Jose 2021

2021 finalist Daria Kasatkina is also scheduled to return to San Jose. Brazil's Beatriz Maddad-Maia, who won her first two WTA titles in back-to-back runs on the grass of Nottingham and Birmingham, as well as France's Alize Cornet are also set to play. Cornet pulled off one of the year’s biggest upsets at Wimbledon defeating World No.1 Iga Swiatek and snapping her 37-match win streak.

The remainder of the 28-player draw will be completed with four tournament qualifiers and three additional wildcards.

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic has a rich history as a groundbreaking event. Co-founded by Billie Jean King, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic was the first event of the historic 1971 women's professional tennis tour, a precursor to the WTA. Created for women by women, the tournament’s list of past champions includes Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, and Kim Clijsters.

Acceptance List (as of July 5, 2022)

Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Paula Badosa (ESP)

Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Aryna Sabalenka

Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Danielle Collins (USA)

Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP)

Coco Gauff (USA)

Daria Kasatkina

Veronika Kudermetova

Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Madison Keys (USA)

Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)

Alizé Cornet (FRA)

Shelby Rogers (USA)

Bianca Andreescu (CAN)