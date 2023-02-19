Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova picked up first-round wins, while 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova beat Danielle Collins at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Sunday. Leylah Fernandez also won and will meet No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Multiple Grand Slam titlists and finalists were in action on opening day of main-draw play at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Here's a breakdown of how Sunday shook out at the year's first WTA 1000 event:

Former champ Kvitova cruises

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova dismissed Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-1 in 68 minutes to reach the second round in Dubai.

No.12 seed Kvitova, who claimed the Dubai title in 2013, won 12 of Trevisan's 13 second-service points in the match, leading to a 6-of-8 break point conversion rate.

Kvitova allowed Trevisan to hit only one winner in the affair, which is the fewest winners Kvitova has conceded in a single WTA Tour match over the last three years.

Next up for Kvitova will be the winner of Monday's first-round match between Petra Martic and Yulia Putintseva. Kvitova is 1-1 against Martic, but 2-0 over Putintseva.

Fruhvirtova topples Collins

Later on Day 1, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova eliminated 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 17 minutes to reach the second round.

World No.52 Fruhvirtova has already made waves in 2023, reaching the Round of 16 in her Australian Open main-draw debut last month. The Czech teen notched another big win on Sunday over former World No.7 Collins, slamming six aces during the encounter.

Fruhvirtova will meet either No.13 seed Jelena Ostapenko or qualifier Katarina Zavatska in the second round.

Fernandez, Krejcikova, Keys breeze through openers

2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez won her first-round match in Sunday's night session, beating qualifier Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-2.

World No.39 Fernandez took 1 hour and 14 minutes to notch her second straight-sets win over 90th-ranked Grabher this season. Fernandez defeated Grabher 6-0, 6-1 in the second round of Auckland last month.

With her win, Fernandez sets up an eye-catching second-round match against World No.1 Iga Swiatek. In their only prior meeting at tour-level so far, Swiatek powered past Fernandez in straight sets at Adelaide last year.

2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova also eased into the second round with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Irina-Camelia Begu, leveling their head-to-head at 1-1.

Krejcikova, who was the Dubai runner-up in 2021, dropped serve in the opening game of the match, but she reeled off the last four games of the first set, then eased through the second set to line up a second-round meeting with No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina. Krejcikova and Kasatkina have split their two previous meetings.

2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys had an even swifter time making it into the second round. Keys dispatched Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-1 in exactly an hour in their first meeting.

Keys had five aces in the match and won 78 percent of points when returning the Paolini second serve, and she will now take on No.4 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round. Keys has won three of her four previous meetings with Garcia.

Kenin, Zvonareva ousted

Another Grand Slam titlist, Sofia Kenin, was unable to advance. World No.26 Marie Bouzkova knocked out 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin 6-1, 6-1 in 61 minutes to reach the second round.

Bouzkova, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, never faced a break point as she took her place in the second round, where she will face a second straight Grand Slam champion: either last year's Wimbledon victor Elena Rybakina or 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Vera Zvonareva was also beaten on Sunday. Amanda Anisimova claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win over 38-year-old Zvonareva, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2010.