Amazing in Auckland: From Wickmayer to Goerges
Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium beat Flavia Pennetta in straight sets in the 2010 final, 6-3, 6-2 (Getty)
Greta Arn beat defending champion Wickmayer in 2011, 6-3, 6-3 (Getty)
Zheng Jie won the 2012 final when Italian Flavia Pennetta was forced to retire from the match (Getty)
Agnieszka Radwanska made it another loss for Wickmayer, beating the Belgian 6-4, 6-4 in 2013 (Getty)
Ana Ivanovic lifted the trophy in 2014, beating the US's Venus Williams 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 (Getty)
Venus Williams was the 2015 champion, beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final (Getty)
Sloane Stephens lifted the trophy in 2016, beating Julia Goerges in the final 7-5, 6-2 (Getty)
The US's Lauren Davis made it two wins for America in a row in 2017, beating Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-1 (Getty)
Germany's Goerges lifted her first Auckland crown in 2018, defeating Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 7-6(4) (Getty)
Goerges made it two in a row when she defeated Canada's Bianca Andreescu in 2019, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 (Getty)