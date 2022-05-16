The current Top 25 players in the Hologic WTA Tour singles rankings are on the Internazionali BNL d'Italia entry list, which was released this week.

All of the Top 25 players in the Hologic WTA Tour rankings will head to Rome for the 80th edition of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, as the initial entries for the prestigious clay-court event were released this week.

Main-draw action at the fifth WTA 1000 event of the season will span nearly a full fortnight, from Tuesday, May 9 through the singles and doubles finals on Saturday, May 20.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek will be back in an attempt to claim her third consecutive Internazionali BNL d'Italia title. Swiatek won the 2021 title by defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final, and she defended her crown last year, culminating with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in the final.

A three-peat would tie Swiatek with Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova for the most titles in Rome since WTA-1000 events were introduced in 2008.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, this year's Australian Open champion, leads the pack of players who will try to dethrone Swiatek. No.3 Jessica Pegula, No.4 Jabeur and No.5 Caroline Garcia round out the Top 5 entrants.

The rest of the current Top 10 will also be in the mix: No.6 Coco Gauff, No.7 Elena Rybakina, No.8 Daria Kasatkina, No.9 Maria Sakkari and No.10 Petra Kvitova.

Elina Svitolina, who won back-to-back Rome titles in 2017 and 2018, will contest the event for the first time since giving birth to daughter Skaï last year. Former World No.1 Pliskova, who captured the title in 2019, joins Swiatek and Svitolina as the former champions in the field.

Along with Jabeur, other former Rome finalists on the initial entry list include 2013 runner-up Victoria Azarenka, 2016 finalist Madison Keys and Alizé Cornet, who made the 2008 final as an 18-year-old.

Other Grand Slam champions entered include Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Raducanu, Jelena Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu is rehabbing an ankle injury she suffered in Miami, but she is still currently on the entry list.

The Italians who received direct entry into the main draw on home soil are World No.20 Martina Trevisan, No.43 Camila Giorgi, No.51 Elisabetta Cocciaretto and No.66 Jasmine Paolini.