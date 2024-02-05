Latest MatchesAll Matches
Hsieh ends singles career, Korneeva advances in Australian Open qualifying2024 Australian Open • January 9, 2024
With Australia watching, Arina Rodionova puts on a show in Brisbane2024 Brisbane • January 2, 2024
Hua Hin 2020: Final countdown2020 Hua Hin • February 15, 2020
WTA players get a culture fix in Hua Hin2020 Hua Hin • February 9, 2020
Bertens bests Rodionova for third round spot at Australian Open2020 Australian Open • January 23, 2020
Australian Open Day 2 Late Roundup: Kuznetsova, Ostapenko move on2020 Australian Open • January 21, 2020
Aussie Rodionova authors Stephens upset in Adelaide2020 Adelaide • January 14, 2020
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
02:18
Rodionova bests Bai in Hua Hin to make first quarterfinal since 20172024 Hua Hin • February 1, 2024
03:09
Rodionova battles past Yuan in nearly three hours in Hua Hin opener2024 Hua Hin • January 30, 2024
02:17
Post-match chat: Arina Rodionova charms Brisbane fans after win over Kenin2024 Brisbane • January 2, 2024
03:02
Aussie wild card Arina Rodionova stuns Kenin to make Brisbane Round of 162024 Brisbane • January 2, 2024
03:00
Arina Rodionova beats Trevisan to score first Top 50 win since 20202024 Brisbane • December 31, 2023
02:12
Zhang Shuai powers past Rodionova: Nottingham Highlights2021 Nottingham • June 9, 2021
03:16
Luscious lobs and vicious volleys as Rodionova beats Wang Xinyu: Nottingham…2021 Nottingham • June 7, 2021
01:37
April 2021 Doubles Shot of the Month Contenders• May 4, 2021
Personal
Father, Ivan Rodionov, is a tennis coach; mother, Natalia Rodionova, is a homemaker; older sister, Anastasia, also plays tennis
Received Australian citizenship in January 2014 and married Australian rules footballer Ty Vickery in December 2015
Has two very small dogs, named Lora and Garris
Baseliner who prefers hardcourts; favorite shot is forehand
Admires Martina Hingis, Justine Henin, Bryan brothers, Michael Schumacher
Favorite book is Russian, "12 Chairs" by Ilya Ilf, Evgeniy Petrov; favorite actor is Paul Walker; favorite cities are Melbourne, Moscow, Lisbon
Hobbies include reading, horse riding, swimming, listening to music
Career Highlights
DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2020 - Hua Hin (w/Sanders).
Finalist (5): 2019 - Nottingham (w/Perez); 2017 - Budapest (w/Voskoboeva); 2015 - Monterrey (w/An.Rodionova); 2014 - Hong Kong (w/Mayr-Achleitner); 2010 - Kuala Lumpur (w/An.Rodionova).
ADDITIONAL
WTA 125K Series Finalist - Doubles (1): 2017 - Jiangxi (w/Kudryavtseva). Australian Billie Jean King Cup Team, 2016.
Career in Review
At Tour level won two qualifying matches in 2023 at Roland Garros and Nottingham; on ITF circuit lifted seven titles in 2023 and made a further three finals.
In 2022 reached two ITF finals at Canberra $25K and Surbiton $100K.
Highlight of 2021 was achieving R-Up at Nottingham ITF $100K.
Lifted maiden WTA doubles title, at 2020 Hua Hin (w/Sanders, d. Haas/Perez)
In singles, opened last season with 2r showings at Adelaide (as qualifier, d. No.25 Stephens, l. Vondrousova) and Australian Open (as WC, l. Bertens)
Fell 1r at 2019 Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Townsend) – her first Grand Slam main draw since making 2r at 2017 US Open (l. Sakkari)
Also in 2019, fell 1r at Tianjin (as qualifier, l. Q.Wang) and Nanchang (as qualifier, l. Stosur) and made fifth career WTA doubles final at Nottingham (w/Perez)
Best result in 2018 was winning ninth - and most recent - ITF Circuit singles title at $25K Obidos
Achieved career high singles ranking of No.116 on October 23, 2017 and doubles ranking of No.41 on July 27, 2015
Continues to play mostly on ITF Circuit, where she is the winner of nine singles titles and 37 doubles titles
Made Fed Cup debut for Australia in 2016 – l. Schmiedlova in World Group II QF vs. Slovak Republic; and w/An.Rodionova, l. Mattek-Sands/Vandeweghe in World Group Playoff vs. USA at Brisbane
In doubles, has one WTA title, has finished R-Up five times and made QF at 2016 Australian Open (w/An.Rodionova); posted career-high doubles ranking of No.41 on July 27, 2015
Made WTA main draw debut at 2008 Fès, as a qualifier
Played first event of career on ITF Circuit in Russia in 2004
R-Up in girls' doubles at 2007 Australian Open (w/Rodina, l. U.Radwanska/Cohen)
|W/L
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1/2
|2021
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2020
|
R64
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|2019
|
-
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2017
|
R128
|
-
|
R64
|
R64
|2016
|
-
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|2015
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2014
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2013
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2012
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2011
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|97
|2023
|112
|148
|2022
|147
|297
|2021
|149
|152
|2020
|147
|168
|2019
|159
|203
|2018
|120
|168
|2017
|116
|117
|2016
|184
|184
|2015
|232
|333
|2014
|204
|260
|2013
|190
|201
|2012
|239
|269
|2011
|173
|238
|2010
|157
|185
|2009
|202
|204
|2008
|240
|285
|2007
|322
|322
|2006
|433
|506
|2005
|773
|779
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2024
|335
|2023
|258
|623
|2022
|65
|252
|2021
|63
|64
|2020
|67
|69
|2019
|77
|97
|2018
|80
|96
|2017
|78
|88
|2016
|43
|82
|2015
|41
|56
|2014
|65
|65
|2013
|110
|151
|2012
|89
|109
|2011
|99
|121
|2010
|72
|95
|2009
|101
|103
|2008
|108
|108
|2007
|172
|173
|2006
|329
|338
|2005
|812
|812
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Feb 5, 2024
|97
|Jan 29, 2024
|101
|Jan 15, 2024