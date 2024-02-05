arina rodionova

Personal

Father, Ivan Rodionov, is a tennis coach; mother, Natalia Rodionova, is a homemaker; older sister, Anastasia, also plays tennis

Received Australian citizenship in January 2014 and married Australian rules footballer Ty Vickery in December 2015

Has two very small dogs, named Lora and Garris

Baseliner who prefers hardcourts; favorite shot is forehand

Admires Martina Hingis, Justine Henin, Bryan brothers, Michael Schumacher

Favorite book is Russian, "12 Chairs" by Ilya Ilf, Evgeniy Petrov; favorite actor is Paul Walker; favorite cities are Melbourne, Moscow, Lisbon

Hobbies include reading, horse riding, swimming, listening to music

Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2020 - Hua Hin (w/Sanders).

Finalist (5): 2019 - Nottingham (w/Perez); 2017 - Budapest (w/Voskoboeva); 2015 - Monterrey (w/An.Rodionova); 2014 - Hong Kong (w/Mayr-Achleitner); 2010 - Kuala Lumpur (w/An.Rodionova).



ADDITIONAL

WTA 125K Series Finalist - Doubles (1): 2017 - Jiangxi (w/Kudryavtseva). Australian Billie Jean King Cup Team, 2016.



Career in Review

At Tour level won two qualifying matches in 2023 at Roland Garros and Nottingham; on ITF circuit lifted seven titles in 2023 and made a further three finals.



In 2022 reached two ITF finals at Canberra $25K and Surbiton $100K.



Highlight of 2021 was achieving R-Up at Nottingham ITF $100K.



Lifted maiden WTA doubles title, at 2020 Hua Hin (w/Sanders, d. Haas/Perez)



In singles, opened last season with 2r showings at Adelaide (as qualifier, d. No.25 Stephens, l. Vondrousova) and Australian Open (as WC, l. Bertens)



Fell 1r at 2019 Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Townsend) – her first Grand Slam main draw since making 2r at 2017 US Open (l. Sakkari)



Also in 2019, fell 1r at Tianjin (as qualifier, l. Q.Wang) and Nanchang (as qualifier, l. Stosur) and made fifth career WTA doubles final at Nottingham (w/Perez)



Best result in 2018 was winning ninth - and most recent - ITF Circuit singles title at $25K Obidos



Achieved career high singles ranking of No.116 on October 23, 2017 and doubles ranking of No.41 on July 27, 2015



Continues to play mostly on ITF Circuit, where she is the winner of nine singles titles and 37 doubles titles



Made Fed Cup debut for Australia in 2016 – l. Schmiedlova in World Group II QF vs. Slovak Republic; and w/An.Rodionova, l. Mattek-Sands/Vandeweghe in World Group Playoff vs. USA at Brisbane



In doubles, has one WTA title, has finished R-Up five times and made QF at 2016 Australian Open (w/An.Rodionova); posted career-high doubles ranking of No.41 on July 27, 2015



Made WTA main draw debut at 2008 Fès, as a qualifier



Played first event of career on ITF Circuit in Russia in 2004

R-Up in girls' doubles at 2007 Australian Open (w/Rodina, l. U.Radwanska/Cohen)