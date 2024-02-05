Ranking

A. Rodionova

Previous Matches

Arina Rodionova

AUSTRALIA
AUSTRALIA
Height
5' 6"
1.68m
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Dec 15 1989
Birthplace
Tambov, Russia
Current Ranking
0
Feb 5 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
0/0
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Feb 5 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Player News

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x3
W/L
3/10
2020, 2017

Australian Open

R64 x1
2020

Roland Garros

R128 x1
2016

Wimbledon

R64 x1
2017

US Open

R64 x1
2017

Personal

Father, Ivan Rodionov, is a tennis coach; mother, Natalia Rodionova, is a homemaker; older sister, Anastasia, also plays tennis
Received Australian citizenship in January 2014 and married Australian rules footballer Ty Vickery in December 2015
Has two very small dogs, named Lora and Garris
Baseliner who prefers hardcourts; favorite shot is forehand
Admires Martina Hingis, Justine Henin, Bryan brothers, Michael Schumacher
Favorite book is Russian, "12 Chairs" by Ilya Ilf, Evgeniy Petrov; favorite actor is Paul Walker; favorite cities are Melbourne, Moscow, Lisbon
Hobbies include reading, horse riding, swimming, listening to music

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2020 - Hua Hin (w/Sanders).
Finalist (5): 2019 - Nottingham (w/Perez); 2017 - Budapest (w/Voskoboeva); 2015 - Monterrey (w/An.Rodionova); 2014 - Hong Kong (w/Mayr-Achleitner); 2010 - Kuala Lumpur (w/An.Rodionova).

ADDITIONAL
WTA 125K Series Finalist - Doubles (1): 2017 - Jiangxi (w/Kudryavtseva). Australian Billie Jean King Cup Team, 2016.

Career in Review

At Tour level won two qualifying matches in 2023 at Roland Garros and Nottingham; on ITF circuit lifted seven titles in 2023 and made a further three finals.

In 2022 reached two ITF finals at Canberra $25K and Surbiton $100K.

Highlight of 2021 was achieving R-Up at Nottingham ITF $100K.

Lifted maiden WTA doubles title, at 2020 Hua Hin (w/Sanders, d. Haas/Perez)

In singles, opened last season with 2r showings at Adelaide (as qualifier, d. No.25 Stephens, l. Vondrousova) and Australian Open (as WC, l. Bertens)

Fell 1r at 2019 Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Townsend) – her first Grand Slam main draw since making 2r at 2017 US Open (l. Sakkari)

Also in 2019, fell 1r at Tianjin (as qualifier, l. Q.Wang) and Nanchang (as qualifier, l. Stosur) and made fifth career WTA doubles final at Nottingham (w/Perez)

Best result in 2018 was winning ninth - and most recent - ITF Circuit singles title at $25K Obidos

Achieved career high singles ranking of No.116 on October 23, 2017 and doubles ranking of No.41 on July 27, 2015

Continues to play mostly on ITF Circuit, where she is the winner of nine singles titles and 37 doubles titles

Made Fed Cup debut for Australia in 2016 – l. Schmiedlova in World Group II QF vs. Slovak Republic; and w/An.Rodionova, l. Mattek-Sands/Vandeweghe in World Group Playoff vs. USA at Brisbane

In doubles, has one WTA title, has finished R-Up five times and made QF at 2016 Australian Open (w/An.Rodionova); posted career-high doubles ranking of No.41 on July 27, 2015

Made WTA main draw debut at 2008 Fès, as a qualifier

Played first event of career on ITF Circuit in Russia in 2004
R-Up in girls' doubles at 2007 Australian Open (w/Rodina, l. U.Radwanska/Cohen)

2021
R128
-
-
-
2020
R64
-
-
R128
2019
-
-
R128
-
2018
-
-
-
-
2017
R128
-
R64
R64
2016
-
R128
-
-
2015
R128
-
-
-
2014
-
-
-
-
2013
-
-
-
-
2012
-
-
-
-
2011
R128
-
-
-
SinglesRanking
Current Singles
97
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
97
Feb 05, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
335
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
41
Jul 27, 2015
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 97
2023 112 148
2022 147 297
2021 149 152
2020 147 168
2019 159 203
2018 120 168
2017 116 117
2016 184 184
2015 232 333
2014 204 260
2013 190 201
2012 239 269
2011 173 238
2010 157 185
2009 202 204
2008 240 285
2007 322 322
2006 433 506
2005 773 779
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 335
2023 258 623
2022 65 252
2021 63 64
2020 67 69
2019 77 97
2018 80 96
2017 78 88
2016 43 82
2015 41 56
2014 65 65
2013 110 151
2012 89 109
2011 99 121
2010 72 95
2009 101 103
2008 108 108
2007 172 173
2006 329 338
2005 812 812
Week Week by Week Ranking
Feb 5, 2024 97
Jan 29, 2024 101
Jan 15, 2024