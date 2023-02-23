Coco Gauff became the first semifinalist at this year's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will look to join her in the final four.

Iga Swiatek was scheduled to meet the resurgent Karolina Pliskova in Thursday’s quarterfinals, but Pliskova, citing a viral illness, granted her a walkover into the semifinals. The 30-year-old from the Czech Republic had impressive straight-sets wins over Marketa Vondrousova and No.6 seed Maria Sakkari before edging past Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Swiatek instead will meet the quarterfinal winner of No.5 seed Coco Gauff and Madison Keys -- two Americans separated by a decade in age but next to nothing in the talent department.

Here’s a closer look at that encounter and the rest of Thursday’s schedule:

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Barbora Krejcikova

In her first 12 matches of the year, Sabalenka dropped only a single set -- in the Australian Open final before rallying to defeat Elena Rybakina in a three-set thriller.

It happened again Wednesday, when Sabalenka found herself in an awkward hole against No.13 seed and defending Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko. Sabalenka, displaying a newfound poise, came back to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

"She was already a Grand Slam champion so I was just really looking up to her, trying to get where she was. It's a really big win."



“To be honest, she played unbelievable tennis in the first set,” Sabalenka told reporters afterward. “I wasn’t really ready for that fast tennis. She was just getting everything, and everything was in. I don't know, magically I turn around this match, start playing even more aggressive, step in a little bit, put her under pressure, especially on her serve.”

Sabalenka is the first woman to win her first 13 matches of the season since Serena Williams in 2015. Only Caroline Garcia (13) has amassed more comeback wins over the past two years than Sabalenka (12). She’s into the Dubai quarterfinals for the third time in her career but has never advanced to the next level.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over fellow Czech Republic player Petra Kvitova. Krejcikova took out No.7-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Sabalenka holds a 2-0 head-to-head edge, with victories in the 2020 Linz semifinals and the 2021 US Open quarterfinals.

No.3 Jessica Pegula vs. Karolina Muchova

Pegula is back where she always seems to be in these big events; this is her fifth straight quarterfinal berth in a Hologic WTA Tour 1000 hard-court tournament. Only Pliskova has done that in the period since 2009.

Reaching the final in Doha, despite losing to Swiatek, was a confidence-builder for Pegula.

“I’m glad I got to play Iga in a final,” Pegula told reporters in Dubai. “A lot of times last year I played her in the quarters or semis, being on her same side of the draw. I think my level’s there.

“I think Iga was just playing at a really high level the whole week. Just seemed like it was her week. But hopefully next time. ... I was able to beat her in Sydney which I think helped my confidence, how I need to play her.”

That opportunity wouldn’t come again until Saturday’s Dubai final, requiring two match wins for both players. First, though, Pegula must deal with Muchova, who appears to be approaching vintage form.

They’ve never met, but this promises to be a competitive match. Muchova scored an impressive 6-1, 6-4 win over Tokyo gold medalist Belinda Bencic on Wednesday and is starting to look like the player once ranked No.19 after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2021.

No.5 Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys

Keys is still working with the momentum gained from a United Cup team victory earlier this year in Australia. She went 5-0 in singles.

“I definitely think American tennis is in a good place,” she said in Dubai. “It was the best two weeks of my life. We’re all trying to encourage each other to keep doing well.”

That feeling of comradery will be suspended for a few hours Thursday when she meets Gauff, who was granted a walkover by reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Keys, 28, was 0-4 in career matches against Victoria Azarenka but put together a powerful 6-2, 6-1 win Wednesday. This, on the heels of a 7-5, 6-4 upset of No.4 seed Caroline Garcia.

The two have met twice, both matches coming last year. Keys won a three-set semifinal match in Adelaide and Gauff returned the favor in the third round of the US Open, 6-2, 6-3.