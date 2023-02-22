Karolina Muchova snapped Belinda Bencic's seven-match winning streak in the third round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and will face Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Karolina Muchova brought No.8 seed Belinda Bencic's seven-match winning streak to an end with a 6-1, 6-4 win in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships third round.

The No.112-ranked Czech, who is on the comeback trail from injury, will face No.3 seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. Pegula, a finalist in Doha last week, defeated qualifier Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-3.

Here are the key numbers behind the two results:

2 - Years since Muchova last reached the quarterfinals at WTA 1000 level or higher. This is the fifth time she has done so, following Wimbledon 2019, the Australian Open 2021, Madrid 2021 and Wimbledon 2021. Muchova converted only one of those into a semifinal appearance -- the Australian Open 2021.

7 - This was Muchova's seventh career win over a Top 10 player and first since her 7-6(5), 7-6(4) defeat of Maria Sakkari in the Roland Garros second round last year. It was also her first win over Bencic in three meetings, having previously lost to the Swiss player at Cincinnati 2021 (via retirement) and Madrid 2022.

Only the third player to defeat Bencic this year 😲



A 6-1, 6-4 victory sends @karomuchova7 into a Dubai quarterfinal against No.3 seed Pegula!#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/mmV2TO4tbQ — wta (@WTA) February 22, 2023

6 - Consecutive quarterfinal-or-better showings at WTA 1000 level or above for Pegula: Toronto, Cincinnati, the US Open and Guadalajara last year, followed by the Australian Open and Dubai this year. She has made at least the quarterfinals at nine of the last 11 tournaments at WTA 1000 or above, dating back to Miami last year and only missing Rome and Wimbledon.

3 - Pegula has made at least the quarterfinals in all three knock-out tournaments she has contested in 2023 (following the Australian Open and Doha). Additionally, she led Team USA to victory at the United Cup to start the season. Her overall record this year so far is now 13-3.

Highlights: Pegula d. Bogdan

3 - Wins over Bogdan in as many meetings for Pegula. She was facing the Romanian for the first time since 2015, when she triumphed in a pair of grass-court qualifying encounters in 's-Hertogenbosch and the Ilkley ITF W50.

22 - Winners found by Muchova against Bencic, including six aces. By contrast, Bencic -- who needed 3 hours and 27 minutes to defeat Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday in the second-longest match of 2023 so far -- landed only 54% of her first serves, and committed five double faults.

0-3 - First-set deficit that Pegula overturned against Bogdan. After a slow start, she won 10 of the next 12 games to take control of the match with a 4-1 lead in the second set.

0 - Times that Muchova and Pegula have previously played.