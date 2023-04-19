World No.11 Belinda Bencic will miss the two scheduled WTA 1000 events of the clay-court season due to a hip injury.

The Swiss star made the announcement in an Instagram story post on Wednesday, saying she hopes to be "back at 100%" for Roland Garros, the year's second Grand Slam, which begins on May 28.

"I have some discomfort in my hip which I struggled with during the U.S. swing as well and need to take a little rest and recover to be back at 100% for Roland Garros," Bencic wrote.

"I will miss both tournaments dearly but will be back in a few weeks and can't wait to be back competing soon and continuing in great form."

Photo by @belindabencic/IG

The Swiss has won two titles so far this year, the Adelaide International 2 and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, and was also runner-up to Ons Jabeur at the Credit One Charleston Open two weeks ago -- her last tournament action to date.

Her two titles tie her with Aryna Sabalenka for the tour lead so far this year, and her 20 wins rank fourth behind Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina (22) and Sabalenka (21) as of Wednesday's action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The Mutua Madrid Open begins on April 24, and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia begins on May 8.