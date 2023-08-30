Last year's finalist Ons Jabeur has a tough second-round test ahead of her as she takes on 18-year-old Linda Noskova on Day 4 of the US Open. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula are all also in action.

Match of the day: [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs. Linda Noskova (CZE)

For Ons Jabeur, this year's North American summer has been a struggle so far.

She needed treatment on her foot during her Cincinnati quarterfinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka. Then she became sick ahead of the US Open, and needed a doctor's visit and medicine en route to completing an arduous 7-5, 7-6(4) first-round win over Camila Osorio.

And aside from her health issues, Jabeur is still competing under the cloud of her Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova. She admitted in Flushing Meadows that it "still hurts," and those emotions are evident in her scrappy tennis, far from the free-flowing genius that saw her defeat Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina to reach