Photos: The players contesting their first WTA main draw in 2023

Hobart wild card Talia Gibson, 18, was the fifth player to compete in a WTA main draw for the first time in 2023.

No.321-ranked Malene Helgø made her tour-level debut at the United Cup as the Norwegian No.2, where she kept Martina Trevisan on court for over three hours in her second meeting with a Top 30 opponent.

Gergana Topalova, 22, competed as a substitute for Bulgaria at the United Cup. The World No.324 took Elise Mertens to three sets in her first meeting with a Top 100 player.

No.193-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 20, was a substitute on the Spanish United Cup team, and was victorious on her debut over Olivia Gadecki.

Doubles No.30 Erin Routliffe, 27, made her singles tour debut at home in Auckland as a wild card. The New Zealander fell in three sets to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round.

Talia Gibson, 18, cut her ranking from No.1200 to No.364 over the course of 2022 with a 50-21 record. The Australian received a wild card for Hobart, falling to Tatjana Maria in the first round.

