The WTA rankings are based on a 52-week, cumulative system. A player's ranking is determined by her results at a maximum of 16 tournaments for singles and 11 for doubles.

 

The tournaments that count towards a playear's ranking are those that yield the highest ranking points during the rolling 52-week period. They must include points from the Grand Slams and Premier Mandatory tournaments; for those players who qualify, ranking points earned at the WTA Finals will count as the 17th bonus tournament. For Top 20 players, their best two results at Premier 5 tournaments (Doha, Rome, Cincinnati, Toronto and Wuhan) will also count.

 

In order to appear on the WTA rankings, players must earn ranking points in at least three tournaments, or a minimum of 10 singles ranking points or 10 doubles ranking points in one or more tournaments.

 

SINGLES AND DOUBLES POINTS - BY ROUND

 

Description

 

W

F

SF

QF

R16

R32

R64

R128

QLFR

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

GRAND SLAM: Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open

Singles

 

2000

1300

780

430

240

130

70

10

40

30

20

2

Doubles

 

2000

1300

780

430

240

130

10

-

40

-

-

-

 

WTA FINALS - Shenzhen

Singles

 

*1500

*1080

*750

 

(+125 per round-robin match played; +160 per round-robin win)

Doubles

 

1500

1080

750

375

 

 

 

 

 

WTA ELITE TROPHY - Zhuhai

Singles

 

700

440

240

 

(+40 per round robin match; +80 per round-robin win)

 

PREMIER MANDATORY: Beijing, Indian Wells, Madrid, Miami

96 Singles (48Q)

 

1000

650

390

215

120

65

35

10

30

-

20

2

64/60 Singles (32Q)

 

1000

650

390

215

120

65

10

-

30

-

20

2

28/32 Doubles

 

1000

650

390

215

120

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

 

PREMIER 5 (5): Cincinnati, Dubai, Rome, Toronto, Wuhan

56 Singles (64 Q)

 

900

585

350

190

105

60

1

-

30

22

15

1

56 Singles (48/32 Q)

 

900

585

350

190

105

60

1

-

30

-

20

1

28 Doubles

 

900

585

350

190

105

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

16 Doubles

 

900

585

350

190

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

 

PREMIER (12): Birmingham, Brisbane, Charleston, Doha, Eastbourne, Moscow, New Haven, St Petersburg, Stanford, Stuttgart, Sydney, Tokyo

56 Singles

 

470

305

185

100

55

30

1

-

25

-

13

1

32 Singles

 

470

305

185

100

55

1

-

-

25

18

13

1

16 Doubles

 

470

305

185

100

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

 

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS (34): Acapulco, Auckland, Bad Gastein, Bastad, Biel, Bogotá, Bucharest, Budapest, Gstaad, Guangzhou, Hobart, Hong Kong,

Istanbul, Katowice, Kuala Lumpur, Linz, Luxembourg, Mallorca, Monterrey, Nanchang, Nottingham, Nürnberg, Prague, Québec City, Rabat, Seoul,

Shenzhen, s'Hertogenbosch, Strasbourg, Taipei City, Tashkent, Tianjin, Tokyo, Washington DC

32 Singles (32Q)

 

280

180

110

60

30

1

-

-

18

14

10

1

32 Singles (16Q)

 

280

180

110

60

30

1

-

-

18

-

12

1

16 Doubles

 

280

180

110

60

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

 

WTA 125K Series

Singles

 

160

95

57

29

15

1

-

-

6

-

4

1

16 Doubles

 

160

95

57

29

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

 

ITF CIRCUIT EVENTS

ITF $100,000 +H

(32/16)

150

90

55

28

14/1

1

-

-

6

4

1

-

ITF $100,000

(32/16)

140

85

50

25

13/1

1

-

-

6

4

1

-

ITF $75,000 + H

(32/16)

130

80

48

24

1-Dec

1

-

-

5

3

1

-

ITF $75,000

(32/16)

115

70

42

21

1-Oct

1

-

-

5

3

1

-

ITF $50,000 + H

(32/16)

100

60

36

18

1-Sep

1

-

-

5

3

1

-

ITF $50,000

(32/16)

80

48

29

15

1-Aug

1

-

-

5

3

1

-

ITF $25,000 + H

(32/16)

60

36

22

11

1-Jun

1

-

-

2

-

-

-

ITF $25,000

(32/16)

50

30

18

9

1-May

1

-

-

1

-

-

-

ITF $15,000

(32/16)

25

15

9

5

Jan-00

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

ITF $10,000

(32/16)

12

7

4

2

Jan-00

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

+H indicates that hospitality is provided l * Assumes undefeated round-robin match record