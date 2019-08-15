The WTA rankings are based on a 52-week, cumulative system. A player's ranking is determined by her results at a maximum of 16 tournaments for singles and 11 for doubles.

The tournaments that count towards a playear's ranking are those that yield the highest ranking points during the rolling 52-week period. They must include points from the Grand Slams and Premier Mandatory tournaments; for those players who qualify, ranking points earned at the WTA Finals will count as the 17th bonus tournament. For Top 20 players, their best two results at Premier 5 tournaments (Doha, Rome, Cincinnati, Toronto and Wuhan) will also count.

In order to appear on the WTA rankings, players must earn ranking points in at least three tournaments, or a minimum of 10 singles ranking points or 10 doubles ranking points in one or more tournaments.

SINGLES AND DOUBLES POINTS - BY ROUND

Description W F SF QF R16 R32 R64 R128 QLFR Q3 Q2 Q1

GRAND SLAM: Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open

Singles 2000 1300 780 430 240 130 70 10 40 30 20 2 Doubles 2000 1300 780 430 240 130 10 - 40 - - -

WTA FINALS - Shenzhen

Singles *1500 *1080 *750 (+125 per round-robin match played; +160 per round-robin win) Doubles 1500 1080 750 375

WTA ELITE TROPHY - Zhuhai

Singles 700 440 240 (+40 per round robin match; +80 per round-robin win)

PREMIER MANDATORY: Beijing, Indian Wells, Madrid, Miami

96 Singles (48Q) 1000 650 390 215 120 65 35 10 30 - 20 2 64/60 Singles (32Q) 1000 650 390 215 120 65 10 - 30 - 20 2 28/32 Doubles 1000 650 390 215 120 10 - - - - - -

PREMIER 5 (5): Cincinnati, Dubai, Rome, Toronto, Wuhan

56 Singles (64 Q) 900 585 350 190 105 60 1 - 30 22 15 1 56 Singles (48/32 Q) 900 585 350 190 105 60 1 - 30 - 20 1 28 Doubles 900 585 350 190 105 1 - - - - - - 16 Doubles 900 585 350 190 1 - - - - - - -

PREMIER (12): Birmingham, Brisbane, Charleston, Doha, Eastbourne, Moscow, New Haven, St Petersburg, Stanford, Stuttgart, Sydney, Tokyo

56 Singles 470 305 185 100 55 30 1 - 25 - 13 1 32 Singles 470 305 185 100 55 1 - - 25 18 13 1 16 Doubles 470 305 185 100 1 - - - - - - -

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS (34): Acapulco, Auckland, Bad Gastein, Bastad, Biel, Bogotá, Bucharest, Budapest, Gstaad, Guangzhou, Hobart, Hong Kong,

Istanbul, Katowice, Kuala Lumpur, Linz, Luxembourg, Mallorca, Monterrey, Nanchang, Nottingham, Nürnberg, Prague, Québec City, Rabat, Seoul,

Shenzhen, s'Hertogenbosch, Strasbourg, Taipei City, Tashkent, Tianjin, Tokyo, Washington DC

32 Singles (32Q) 280 180 110 60 30 1 - - 18 14 10 1 32 Singles (16Q) 280 180 110 60 30 1 - - 18 - 12 1 16 Doubles 280 180 110 60 1 - - - - - - -

WTA 125K Series

Singles 160 95 57 29 15 1 - - 6 - 4 1 16 Doubles 160 95 57 29 1 - - - - - - -

ITF CIRCUIT EVENTS

ITF $100,000 +H (32/16) 150 90 55 28 14/1 1 - - 6 4 1 - ITF $100,000 (32/16) 140 85 50 25 13/1 1 - - 6 4 1 - ITF $75,000 + H (32/16) 130 80 48 24 1-Dec 1 - - 5 3 1 - ITF $75,000 (32/16) 115 70 42 21 1-Oct 1 - - 5 3 1 - ITF $50,000 + H (32/16) 100 60 36 18 1-Sep 1 - - 5 3 1 - ITF $50,000 (32/16) 80 48 29 15 1-Aug 1 - - 5 3 1 - ITF $25,000 + H (32/16) 60 36 22 11 1-Jun 1 - - 2 - - - ITF $25,000 (32/16) 50 30 18 9 1-May 1 - - 1 - - - ITF $15,000 (32/16) 25 15 9 5 Jan-00 0 - - - - - - ITF $10,000 (32/16) 12 7 4 2 Jan-00 0 - - - - - -

+H indicates that hospitality is provided l * Assumes undefeated round-robin match record







