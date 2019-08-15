The WTA rankings are based on a 52-week, cumulative system. A player's ranking is determined by her results at a maximum of 16 tournaments for singles and 11 for doubles.
The tournaments that count towards a playear's ranking are those that yield the highest ranking points during the rolling 52-week period. They must include points from the Grand Slams and Premier Mandatory tournaments; for those players who qualify, ranking points earned at the WTA Finals will count as the 17th bonus tournament. For Top 20 players, their best two results at Premier 5 tournaments (Doha, Rome, Cincinnati, Toronto and Wuhan) will also count.
In order to appear on the WTA rankings, players must earn ranking points in at least three tournaments, or a minimum of 10 singles ranking points or 10 doubles ranking points in one or more tournaments.
SINGLES AND DOUBLES POINTS - BY ROUND
|
Description
|
|
W
|
F
|
SF
|
QF
|
R16
|
R32
|
R64
|
R128
|
QLFR
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
GRAND SLAM: Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open
|
Singles
|
|
2000
|
1300
|
780
|
430
|
240
|
130
|
70
|
10
|
40
|
30
|
20
|
2
|
Doubles
|
|
2000
|
1300
|
780
|
430
|
240
|
130
|
10
|
-
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
-
WTA FINALS - Shenzhen
|
Singles
|
|
*1500
|
*1080
|
*750
|
|
(+125 per round-robin match played; +160 per round-robin win)
|
Doubles
|
|
1500
|
1080
|
750
|
375
|
|
|
|
WTA ELITE TROPHY - Zhuhai
|
Singles
|
|
700
|
440
|
240
|
|
(+40 per round robin match; +80 per round-robin win)
PREMIER MANDATORY: Beijing, Indian Wells, Madrid, Miami
|
96 Singles (48Q)
|
|
1000
|
650
|
390
|
215
|
120
|
65
|
35
|
10
|
30
|
-
|
20
|
2
|
64/60 Singles (32Q)
|
|
1000
|
650
|
390
|
215
|
120
|
65
|
10
|
-
|
30
|
-
|
20
|
2
|
28/32 Doubles
|
|
1000
|
650
|
390
|
215
|
120
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
PREMIER 5 (5): Cincinnati, Dubai, Rome, Toronto, Wuhan
|
56 Singles (64 Q)
|
|
900
|
585
|
350
|
190
|
105
|
60
|
1
|
-
|
30
|
22
|
15
|
1
|
56 Singles (48/32 Q)
|
|
900
|
585
|
350
|
190
|
105
|
60
|
1
|
-
|
30
|
-
|
20
|
1
|
28 Doubles
|
|
900
|
585
|
350
|
190
|
105
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16 Doubles
|
|
900
|
585
|
350
|
190
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
PREMIER (12): Birmingham, Brisbane, Charleston, Doha, Eastbourne, Moscow, New Haven, St Petersburg, Stanford, Stuttgart, Sydney, Tokyo
|
56 Singles
|
|
470
|
305
|
185
|
100
|
55
|
30
|
1
|
-
|
25
|
-
|
13
|
1
|
32 Singles
|
|
470
|
305
|
185
|
100
|
55
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
18
|
13
|
1
|
16 Doubles
|
|
470
|
305
|
185
|
100
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
INTERNATIONAL EVENTS (34): Acapulco, Auckland, Bad Gastein, Bastad, Biel, Bogotá, Bucharest, Budapest, Gstaad, Guangzhou, Hobart, Hong Kong,
Istanbul, Katowice, Kuala Lumpur, Linz, Luxembourg, Mallorca, Monterrey, Nanchang, Nottingham, Nürnberg, Prague, Québec City, Rabat, Seoul,
Shenzhen, s'Hertogenbosch, Strasbourg, Taipei City, Tashkent, Tianjin, Tokyo, Washington DC
|
32 Singles (32Q)
|
|
280
|
180
|
110
|
60
|
30
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
14
|
10
|
1
|
32 Singles (16Q)
|
|
280
|
180
|
110
|
60
|
30
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
-
|
12
|
1
|
16 Doubles
|
|
280
|
180
|
110
|
60
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
WTA 125K Series
|
Singles
|
|
160
|
95
|
57
|
29
|
15
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
4
|
1
|
16 Doubles
|
|
160
|
95
|
57
|
29
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
ITF CIRCUIT EVENTS
|
ITF $100,000 +H
|
(32/16)
|
150
|
90
|
55
|
28
|
14/1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
ITF $100,000
|
(32/16)
|
140
|
85
|
50
|
25
|
13/1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
ITF $75,000 + H
|
(32/16)
|
130
|
80
|
48
|
24
|
1-Dec
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
ITF $75,000
|
(32/16)
|
115
|
70
|
42
|
21
|
1-Oct
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
ITF $50,000 + H
|
(32/16)
|
100
|
60
|
36
|
18
|
1-Sep
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
ITF $50,000
|
(32/16)
|
80
|
48
|
29
|
15
|
1-Aug
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
ITF $25,000 + H
|
(32/16)
|
60
|
36
|
22
|
11
|
1-Jun
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ITF $25,000
|
(32/16)
|
50
|
30
|
18
|
9
|
1-May
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ITF $15,000
|
(32/16)
|
25
|
15
|
9
|
5
|
Jan-00
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ITF $10,000
|
(32/16)
|
12
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
Jan-00
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
+H indicates that hospitality is provided l * Assumes undefeated round-robin match record