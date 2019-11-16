We use cookies to provide our services and for analytics and marketing. To find out more about our use of cookies and how you can disable them, please see our Privacy Policy. By continuing to browse our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more info.
Returning Falconi, Vandeweghe reach semifinals in Houston
Two Americans on the comeback trail -- Irina Falconi and CoCo Vandeweghe -- reached the semifinals on a marathon day at the Oracle Challenger Series WTA 125K in Houston.
By WTA Staff
HOUSTON, TX, USA - A pair of Americans on the comeback trail reached the semifinals of the Oracle Challenger Series event in Houston on Friday.
Former Top 10 star CoCo Vandeweghe and former World No.63 Irina Falconi led the charge during a marathon day on the campus of Rice University by winning two matches to keep the prospect of an all-American final on the cards.
With Thursday's play washed out due to inclement weather, both the third round and quarterfinals were completed on Friday.
Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Vandeweghe first beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, the first-round conquerer of top seed Danielle Collins, 6-3, 6-3, before dispatching No.10 seed Mandy Minella, 6-4, 6-1, to reach her second semifinal since returning in July from a foot injury.
Minella, the champion at the W80 ITF event in Tyler, Texas two weeks ago, saw her seven-match winning streak in the state come to an end at the American's hands, after advancing to the quarterfinals following Eugenie Bouchard's retirement due to a left foot injury after just three games in their second round match.