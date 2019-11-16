Two Americans on the comeback trail -- Irina Falconi and CoCo Vandeweghe -- reached the semifinals on a marathon day at the Oracle Challenger Series WTA 125K in Houston.

Former Top 10 star CoCo Vandeweghe and former World No.63 Irina Falconi led the charge during a marathon day on the campus of Rice University by winning two matches to keep the prospect of an all-American final on the cards.

With Thursday's play washed out due to inclement weather, both the third round and quarterfinals were completed on Friday.

Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Vandeweghe first beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, the first-round conquerer of top seed Danielle Collins, 6-3, 6-3, before dispatching No.10 seed Mandy Minella, 6-4, 6-1, to reach her second semifinal since returning in July from a foot injury.

Minella, the champion at the W80 ITF event in Tyler, Texas two weeks ago, saw her seven-match winning streak in the state come to an end at the American's hands, after advancing to the quarterfinals following Eugenie Bouchard's retirement due to a left foot injury after just three games in their second round match.

Former Georgia Tech star Falconi was candid about her sabbatical from tennis in a recent post at Behind the Racquet, and is currently competing in her fourth tournament this fall following a September return after just over a year away from the game.

The 29-year-old beat wildcard Bethanie Mattek-Sands (6-1, 6-3) and No.2 seed Taylor Townsend (7-5, 6-1) in straight sets to seal a spot in her first semifinal in just under two years.

No.3 seed Kirsten Flipkens and No.7 seed Stefanie Voegele round out the semifinalists, after each veteran scored a quarterfinal victory over a talented teenager.

Flipkens held off No.6 seed Catherine McNally in a three-set tussle, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, while No.7 seed Voegele downed No.4 seed and 19-year-old Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine, 7-5, 6-1.

The Belgian also ended the Cinderella story of another precocious American in the third round, as Flipkens beat qualifier CiCi Bellis, 6-4, 6-4, to end the latter's first tournament appearance since March of 2018.