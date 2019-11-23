Former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza announced today that she will resume working with compatriot Conchita Martínez heading into the 2020 season.

The Spaniard had previously collaborated with 1994 Wimbledon champion Martínez in her Fed Cup team and then on a trial coaching basis in 2017 and 2018, during which period Muguruza would win her own second major trophy at The Championships - but once that came to an end in March 2018, Muguruza resumed her prior coaching relationship with Sam Sumyk while Martínez began a one-year partnership with Karolina Pliskova.

This year, though, both of those collaborations came to an end. After crashing out in the first round of Wimbledon to Beatriz Haddad Maia, Muguruza and Sumyk would split - while Pliskova announced after her third consecutive WTA Finals semifinal defeat that she would not be working with Martínez in 2020.

Muguruza, who has worked with current Spanish Fed Cup captain Anabel Medina Garrigues since splitting from Sumyk, has seen her ranking slide from World No.1 in October 2017 to its current World No.35, but has her sights set on a rebound. Having spent her off-season so far scaling the heights of Mount Kilimanjaro, she will be hoping a resumption of her partnership with Martínez will see her return to the Slam winners' circle, as it did the last time they worked together.