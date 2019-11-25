Even the best players in the world need time away from the tennis court, and Naomi Osaka, the WTA World No.3, has been relaxing in the off season.
The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion will defend her Australian Open title in January, but for now she is taking time out to recharge her batteries.
The Japanese has been sure to enjoy the weather, hitting the beach on her time off.
☀️day pic.twitter.com/L7NhBapXEW— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) November 24, 2019
💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/hIQYztqDnc— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) November 24, 2019
In Spain, meanwhile, there have been wild celebrations after Rafael Nadal led the nation to success in the reformatted Davis Cup.
In front of a raucous crowd in Madrid, Nadal defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov to seal the title after Roberto Bautista Agut had won an emotional opening rubber following the passing of his father days earlier.
It was a victory that caught the imagination of the country, with WTA stars past and present eager to show their admiration for what the Spanish team had achieved.
🏆 CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO 🇪🇸 WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) November 25, 2019
Enhorabuena a todos, jugadores y equipo, han estado espectaculares!! #DavisCupMadridFinals pic.twitter.com/s3NFV8aHvo
¡Campeones de #CopaDavis2019 !— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) November 24, 2019
Ha sido una semana de un altísimo nivel. ¡Muchísimas felicidades a todos! 🇪🇸👏🏽🙌🏽 #CopaDavisMadridfinals pic.twitter.com/2M0h69WgKM
¡Feliz por la victoria del equipo español 🇪🇸 de @DavisCupFinals Pero más feliz aun por ti, @BautistaAgut . Ejemplo de fortaleza, compromiso y superación. ¡Te lo mereces! pic.twitter.com/88yrQw8ZEv— Anabel Medina (@anabelmedina) November 24, 2019
And Ons Jabeur proved that you don't have to be Spanish to appreciate the achievement.
November 24, 2019
Irina Falconi had a very different reason for celebration, meanwhile.
I’ve got his Hart, man. 💕💍 pic.twitter.com/ifEeO5EZyJ— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) November 24, 2019
Elsewhere, players have been enjoying their time off in very different ways, with Jennifer Brady surprising herself by taking in a soccer match in Germany.
2 hours of hiking and exploring wild beauty of Montenegro ⛰🏞📍Up to #1600m pic.twitter.com/GL1rekeTdx— Kovinić Danka (@KovinicDanka118) November 25, 2019
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/m2rrpbifi0— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) November 25, 2019
Working up a sweat, so there is space for candy later😃💪🏻🏋🏼♀️ #balance #gym #workout pic.twitter.com/5LiJmo5di1— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 23, 2019
Laura Robson, a former Top 30 player, has been impressed by the advertising campaign for the forthcoming Australian Open.
All the Aus Open ads around Melbourne say “Come for the Barty, stay for the party” and I don’t think an ad has ever been more Australian. Very into it. #bartyparty— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) November 24, 2019
And finally, Madison Keys has once again shown that she's not afraid to speak her mind on one of the important issues of the day.
Goat cheese tastes like socks https://t.co/AZnaLu8OOB— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) November 24, 2019