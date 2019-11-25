Even the best players in the world need time away from the tennis court, and Naomi Osaka, the WTA World No.3, has been relaxing in the off season. 

The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion will defend her Australian Open title in January, but for now she is taking time out to recharge her batteries.

The Japanese has been sure to enjoy the weather, hitting the beach on her time off.

In Spain, meanwhile, there have been wild celebrations after Rafael Nadal led the nation to success in the reformatted Davis Cup.

In front of a raucous crowd in Madrid, Nadal defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov to seal the title after Roberto Bautista Agut had won an emotional opening rubber following the passing of his father days earlier.

It was a victory that caught the imagination of the country, with WTA stars past and present eager to show their admiration for what the Spanish team had achieved.

And Ons Jabeur proved that you don't have to be Spanish to appreciate the achievement.

Irina Falconi had a very different reason for celebration, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, players have been enjoying their time off in very different ways, with Jennifer Brady surprising herself by taking in a soccer match in Germany.

Laura Robson, a former Top 30 player, has been impressed by the advertising campaign for the forthcoming Australian Open.

And finally, Madison Keys has once again shown that she's not afraid to speak her mind on one of the important issues of the day.

