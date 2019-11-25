WTA World No.3 Naomi Osaka has been making the most of her time off, while Spain has been celebrating Davis Cup success.

Even the best players in the world need time away from the tennis court, and Naomi Osaka, the WTA World No.3, has been relaxing in the off season.

The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion will defend her Australian Open title in January, but for now she is taking time out to recharge her batteries.

The Japanese has been sure to enjoy the weather, hitting the beach on her time off.

In Spain, meanwhile, there have been wild celebrations after Rafael Nadal led the nation to success in the reformatted Davis Cup.

In front of a raucous crowd in Madrid, Nadal defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov to seal the title after Roberto Bautista Agut had won an emotional opening rubber following the passing of his father days earlier.

It was a victory that caught the imagination of the country, with WTA stars past and present eager to show their admiration for what the Spanish team had achieved.

🏆 CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO 🇪🇸 WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆



Enhorabuena a todos, jugadores y equipo, han estado espectaculares!! #DavisCupMadridFinals pic.twitter.com/s3NFV8aHvo — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) November 25, 2019

¡Campeones de #CopaDavis2019 !



Ha sido una semana de un altísimo nivel. ¡Muchísimas felicidades a todos! 🇪🇸👏🏽🙌🏽 #CopaDavisMadridfinals pic.twitter.com/2M0h69WgKM — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) November 24, 2019

¡Feliz por la victoria del equipo español 🇪🇸 de @DavisCupFinals Pero más feliz aun por ti, @BautistaAgut . Ejemplo de fortaleza, compromiso y superación. ¡Te lo mereces! pic.twitter.com/88yrQw8ZEv — Anabel Medina (@anabelmedina) November 24, 2019

And Ons Jabeur proved that you don't have to be Spanish to appreciate the achievement.

Irina Falconi had a very different reason for celebration, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, players have been enjoying their time off in very different ways, with Jennifer Brady surprising herself by taking in a soccer match in Germany.

2 hours of hiking and exploring wild beauty of Montenegro ⛰🏞📍Up to #1600m pic.twitter.com/GL1rekeTdx — Kovinić Danka (@KovinicDanka118) November 25, 2019

Laura Robson, a former Top 30 player, has been impressed by the advertising campaign for the forthcoming Australian Open.

All the Aus Open ads around Melbourne say “Come for the Barty, stay for the party” and I don’t think an ad has ever been more Australian. Very into it. #bartyparty — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) November 24, 2019

And finally, Madison Keys has once again shown that she's not afraid to speak her mind on one of the important issues of the day.

Goat cheese tastes like socks https://t.co/AZnaLu8OOB — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) November 24, 2019