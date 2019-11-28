While many stars of the WTA were celebrating Thanksgiving, others were hard at work ahead of the 2020 season - and another, Tunisian No.1 Ons Jabeur, was being honored for her trailblazing achievements.

Ons Jabeur is one of the WTA Tour's true trailblazers: the Tunisian became the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a Grand Slam at Roland Garros 2017, a feat she matched at this year's US Open, and the career high of World No.51 that she hit in September is the highest WTA ranking ever achieved by an Arab player. This week, Jabeur was honored at the Arab Woman of the Year award ceremony in London, designed to to celebrate some of the most outstanding Arab women who have “contributed immeasurably” to public life in various fields.

Meanwhile, there were no shortage of WTA stars willing to share their Thanksgiving celebrations and good will over social media.

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys were among those to lead the celebrations.

happy thanksgiving 🦃 hope your day is filled with good people & good food 💫 pic.twitter.com/8GtnmIfsIY — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) November 29, 2019

I am so blessed to be able to live a life doing what I love as my job (that also allows me to travel and experience other cultures), surrounded by people who care and support me no matter what. Even so, I’m just grateful to wake up happy and healthy every morning. — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) November 29, 2019

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."-Marcel Proust

~

Always a treat to host family! First time Trav’s dad met my mom and our extended family! What a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by yummy food and 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/uGhA5ZAbAp — Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) November 29, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁❤️ — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) November 28, 2019

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I’m so very thankful for the love and support of family and friends, and for all people working today so that others may have a joyful Thanksgiving.



What are you thankful for? #HappyThanksgiving — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 28, 2019

It wasn't just Americans who were celebrating, however.

Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends and fans!!



Coming your way 🇺🇸 ✈️ !!! #Preseason pic.twitter.com/uEsv2QFFaV — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) November 28, 2019

Happy thanksgiving everyone ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tei6xoNvaA — Alla Kudryavtseva (@AllaK11) November 29, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope your day is filled with lots of love from family and friends! Ps don’t talk politics today! 😂👍🏼🍁❤️ — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) November 28, 2019

Amanda Anisimova lifted the lid on her rather unusual post-dinner tradition.

what do you guys do after thanksgiving dinner? pic.twitter.com/JrY6dbQCCv — Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) November 29, 2019

For many players, however, Thursday was simply another chance to step their preparations up for the new season.

Rising star Iga Swiatek was looking particularly mean...

...while Katie Swan was doing her best to stay focused in the presence of Johanna Konta.

Extra tough session today trying to focus with @JohannaKonta in the back 🤣🤣 #preseason pic.twitter.com/auUsSBrrxZ — Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) November 28, 2019

Ons Jabeur had reason to celebrate after being named the best female Arab athlete of 2019.

And finally, Daria Gavrilova's love affair with her new puppy goes on.

I love him so so so much! Happy Friday everyone xxx pic.twitter.com/KjRegNRsVD — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) November 28, 2019