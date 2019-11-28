Ons Jabeur is one of the WTA Tour's true trailblazers: the Tunisian became the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a Grand Slam at Roland Garros 2017, a feat she matched at this year's US Open, and the career high of World No.51 that she hit in September is the highest WTA ranking ever achieved by an Arab player. This week, Jabeur was honored at the Arab Woman of the Year award ceremony in London, designed to to celebrate some of the most outstanding Arab women who have “contributed immeasurably” to public life in various fields.

Meanwhile, there were no shortage of WTA stars willing to share their Thanksgiving celebrations and good will over social media.

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys were among those to lead the celebrations.

It wasn't just Americans who were celebrating, however.

Amanda Anisimova lifted the lid on her rather unusual post-dinner tradition.

For many players, however, Thursday was simply another chance to step their preparations up for the new season.

Rising star Iga Swiatek was looking particularly mean...

...while Katie Swan was doing her best to stay focused in the presence of Johanna Konta.

And finally, Daria Gavrilova's love affair with her new puppy goes on.

