Ons Jabeur is one of the WTA Tour's true trailblazers: the Tunisian became the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a Grand Slam at Roland Garros 2017, a feat she matched at this year's US Open, and the career high of World No.51 that she hit in September is the highest WTA ranking ever achieved by an Arab player. This week, Jabeur was honored at the Arab Woman of the Year award ceremony in London, designed to to celebrate some of the most outstanding Arab women who have “contributed immeasurably” to public life in various fields.
Meanwhile, there were no shortage of WTA stars willing to share their Thanksgiving celebrations and good will over social media.
Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys were among those to lead the celebrations.
happy thanksgiving 🦃 hope your day is filled with good people & good food 💫 pic.twitter.com/8GtnmIfsIY— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) November 29, 2019
I am so blessed to be able to live a life doing what I love as my job (that also allows me to travel and experience other cultures), surrounded by people who care and support me no matter what. Even so, I’m just grateful to wake up happy and healthy every morning.— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) November 29, 2019
Happy thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/fB0PKBgy0A— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) November 28, 2019
"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."-Marcel Proust— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) November 29, 2019
Always a treat to host family! First time Trav’s dad met my mom and our extended family! What a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by yummy food and 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/uGhA5ZAbAp
Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁❤️— Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) November 28, 2019
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I’m so very thankful for the love and support of family and friends, and for all people working today so that others may have a joyful Thanksgiving.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 28, 2019
What are you thankful for? #HappyThanksgiving
It wasn't just Americans who were celebrating, however.
Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends and fans!!— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) November 28, 2019
Coming your way 🇺🇸 ✈️ !!! #Preseason pic.twitter.com/uEsv2QFFaV
Happy thanksgiving everyone ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tei6xoNvaA— Alla Kudryavtseva (@AllaK11) November 29, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope your day is filled with lots of love from family and friends! Ps don’t talk politics today! 😂👍🏼🍁❤️— Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) November 28, 2019
Amanda Anisimova lifted the lid on her rather unusual post-dinner tradition.
what do you guys do after thanksgiving dinner? pic.twitter.com/JrY6dbQCCv— Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) November 29, 2019
For many players, however, Thursday was simply another chance to step their preparations up for the new season.
Never. Skip. Leg day. 🏋️♀️ pic.twitter.com/aTjF1X62He— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) November 28, 2019
working towards the weekend 🤪 #preseason #teamjule 📸: @JJlovesTennis pic.twitter.com/H78YuoyVrP— Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) November 28, 2019
Rising star Iga Swiatek was looking particularly mean...
😉🥊Spokojnie, poza salą nie jestem taka agresywna.🥊😉 #waittilltheend pic.twitter.com/IU1Uo2a30k— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) November 28, 2019
...while Katie Swan was doing her best to stay focused in the presence of Johanna Konta.
Extra tough session today trying to focus with @JohannaKonta in the back 🤣🤣 #preseason pic.twitter.com/auUsSBrrxZ— Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) November 28, 2019
And finally, Daria Gavrilova's love affair with her new puppy goes on.
I love him so so so much! Happy Friday everyone xxx pic.twitter.com/KjRegNRsVD— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) November 28, 2019