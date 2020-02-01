MELBOURNE, Australia - American tennis fans woke up to a new Grand Slam champion crowned at the Australian Open after Sofia Kenin’s comeback victory in the final. 

Up against two-time Grand Slam winner and former World No.1 Garbine Muguruza, Kenin held her nerve despite dropping a tight opening set. The 21-year-old came back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 and claim her maiden major title. 

Read more: Kenin conquers Muguruza for 2020 Australian Open crown

She’s now broken into the WTA’s Top 10 and has risen to the highest ranking of her career at No.7 in the world - making her the new American No.1. 

 

After the final - and all of the media whirlwind that followed - Kenin took a moment to reflect on a dream fortnight in Melbourne. 

But she still had time to send a message to WTA fans on Twitter: 

Elsewhere on Twitter, the praise was pouring in for the young American. Hall of Famers Andy Roddick and Kim Clijsters, who famously gave a young Kenin a behind-the-scenes tour of the Miami Open, were some of the first to pass along their congratulations. 

“Thank you for tweeting at me,” Kenin said in her post-match press conference. “I mean, I haven't checked anything on social media. It's just blowing up. Two weeks I can't even check normal. 

“I've seen a few tweets, Bianca tweeted, Billie Jean King tweeted. It's just all exciting.”

The new American No.1, Kenin was hailed by her American peers - from WTA founder and Legend Billie Jean King to fellow Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens.

All of the tennis community took to social media to share their congratulations to the new Australian Open champion Kenin and her dad-slash-coach Alexander - check out the best posts here!