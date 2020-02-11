Naomi Osaka completed a long-time ambition as her collection appeared on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.

Running from Monday, February 3 through until Wednesday, February 12, it is one of the major events of the fashion calendar and two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka has been one of the designers showcased.

As she explained on a post on Instagram: “Used to sketch designs in the back of the car during long car rides to tennis tournaments with my big sis to pass the time. Pretty surreal to now say that a collection I drew with my sister walked in New York Fashion Week... thank you everyone.”

Her collection was put together in collaboration with Hanako Maeda’s ADEAM fashion house and was on display at the High Line Hotel on Monday.

Serena Williams will also display her latest range, with her ‘S by Serena’ show scheduled for 9am on Tuesday.