WTA stars of past and present took to social media in support of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8.

"Through tennis, we not only have an opportunity, but also a responsibility to drive positive change in our sport and in society," WTA Legend Billie Jean King stated. "It’s important to be more inclusive and be role models who inspire more women and girls to play tennis and empower more women to take up leadership roles.”

King's statement was supported by numerous members of the women's tennis community, including Hall of Famers, players who have reached World No.1 in singles and doubles, and up-and-coming stars.

The ITF's International Women's Day video and press release can be found here! 

Additionally, former ATP World No.1 Andy Murray penned an op-ed, calling for more coaching opportunities for women.

