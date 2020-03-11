A look back at some of the most memorable quotes from WTA stars through the 2020 season so far.

On relationships...

“It's like couples, we all want Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together, right?”

- Conchita Martinez, on reuniting with Garbine Muguruza.

“Well, I mean, it was my first marriage proposal, so -- I mean, I said, ‘Man, I'm not really available at the moment.’ (Laughter.)

“Yeah, look, no, it's incredible the support that I get from the Aussie fans. I love it that there is a little bit of Aussie humor in it, as well. I love that banter. I just love it.

“Yeah. Sorry, Mate. Not this time. (Laughter.)”

- Ashleigh Barty, on receiving a marriage proposal from a fan after her Adelaide win.

“It's something which I had a dream of in my bottom of the heart, I never could really say it out loud."

Svetlana Kuznetsova, on what it was like to have her father go to St. Petersburg to watch her play for the first time in her career.

“This time it was expect. Everyone expect this, yeah (laughter)? I mean, I don't know what to say.”

- Aryna Sabalenka, on reuniting with Dmitry Tursunov… again.

On historic happenings...

“I mean, [Grand Slam] quarterfinals for the first time, trying to inspire many young generation back home either in Tunisia or the Arabic world, especially in Africa, which is amazing.

“It's not impossible. I made it. Like I said before, I've been practicing in Tunisia from the age of 3 through 16 or 17. I'm 100% Tunisian product.”

- Ons Jabeur, proud to be making Arabic tennis history at the Australian Open

“Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good.”

- Serena Williams, shutting down all Royal Family questions in her first press conference at the Australian Open.

On retirement...

“Honestly, I'm leaving with no regrets at all because I've worked so hard my whole life, my whole career. I've given it literally everything that I have to reach where I got. In the end of the day, every single day I showed up, in practice and in matches, and I gave it my all.

“That's why I can look back at my career and say I'm very proud of everything that I've achieved, very proud of the ups and the downs. But especially to be able to just continually push myself to be a better player, I feel like I've given a lot to the sport that I can be very proud of.”

- Caroline Wozniacki, after saying goodbye to the sport at the Australian Open.

“Looking back now, I realize that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain—to compete on a different type of terrain...”

“Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing.”

- Maria Sharapova, in a heartfelt goodbye letter to tennis after announcing her retirement.

“As a player, I hope people remember me for being a fighter. And for my one-handed backhand. That’s probably what people will remember most about my game, right? It makes me proud too, because to have such a signature shot that people remember you for it and think it’s beautiful... For me that’s special and I’m so proud of that.”

- Carla Suarez Navarro, on what she hopes to be remembered for after she retires at the end of 2020.

On feeling starstruck...

SAMANTHA SMITH: Have you had a chance to talk to Serena who manages on-court, off-court commitments so well? Have you had a chance to get some advice from Serena?

NAOMI OSAKA: Okay, so I'm going to have to give you a briefing of how I am as a person. I don't talk to people. I just stare at them from a distance. That's lesson No. 1. (Smiling)

Lesson No. 2 is that if I were to talk to Serena, she talks to me, and I get surprised that she talks to me and that I don't talk back.

SAMANTHA SMITH: So you haven't asked her anything?

NAOMI OSAKA: No. I just say, Hi. How are you?

And then she's just -- I, like, blank out when she talks to me, to be honest.

JAMES BRACEY: That photo we showed earlier, what's going through your mind? When you're sitting next to Serena Williams, what's Naomi Osaka thinking about Serena Williams and about yourself sitting next to Serena?

NAOMI OSAKA: I'm thinking, Oh, my God. Because Nadal was right next to me too, right?

JAMES BRACEY: Are you just as starstruck about Rafa?

NAOMI OSAKA: Yeah, are you kidding me?

JAMES BRACEY: And Roger?

NAOMI OSAKA: Yeah.

JAMES BRACEY: And Caroline? All of them?

NAOMI OSAKA: Well, like, it's the best players in the world. What are you talking about?

"I've walked past Rod Laver a couple of times in the hallway but I've never met him - if he sees this, tell him we can set up a meeting sometime. I need a selfie for Instagram!"

- Coco Gauff, plucking up the courage to ask for a selfie.

On knowing your strengths...

“It's going pretty good, if we talk about the donation for the bushfires. I'm doing a lot of double-faults, it's all good (smiling). Always in plan to donate as much as possible.”



- Belinda Bencic, on her Aces For Bushfire Relief’ double-fault tally.

“Well guys, you know I love Australia, but you also know I don’t hit too many aces… My pledge is this... every time I give [Darren Cahill] a hard time in my box during all my matches in Aus, I will donate $200. This way I will raise a lot more money.”

- Simona Halep, on her unique fundraising strategy in Australia.

“As Simona was saying, I won’t be raising much money either if I have to count on my serve! Sooo I will donate 50$ for every drop shot winner that I’ll make at the Australian Swing. Much more efficient.”

Alize Cornet, on knowing her best shots.