The stars of the WTA continue to practice their tennis - and their social distancing.

It's an unusual time for everyone at the moment. Training has to continue. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen have some grasscourt practice...and they have one somewhat involved spectator.

Elise Mertens is taking a break after her workout, and her greatest fan is taking care of her.

After fitness vibes 🌼 Yes we do everything together when I'm home 🙊 How warm is the weather here in Belgium 😱☀️

ps: you'll see more 🐶 pictures than 🎾 this time around 🙃#adoptdontshop #qualitytime #doglover pic.twitter.com/qZKBbBOdZk — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) March 18, 2020

Garbiñe Muguruza is working hard.

So is Paula Badosa.

But it's not the same as playing matches. Yanina Wickmayer is missing tennis already.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Iga Swiatek have been sharing sneak peeks of photo shoots.

📸Since I'm #socialdistancing I finally have time to browse through my photos from @redbull and @wta #photoshoots.📸 I'll be posting some of them so stay tuned.🤩 #givesyouwings pic.twitter.com/0CZDNk4sTm — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) March 19, 2020

In lieu of tennis, plenty of stars are practicing their social distancing. Johanna Konta is still smiling.

Social distancing but make it fashuuun. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3QwnkWgpsY — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 19, 2020

Pam Shriver is traveling the world from inside her home.

My virtual trip to where today? Where are you virtually going? pic.twitter.com/cx9dkY2RrC — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) March 19, 2020

Although they're at home, Irina Falconi and fiance Travis Hartman are keeping moving.

And the very happiest of birthday wishes to Sloane Stephens' grandma!

happy birthday to my beautiful grandma! I wish I could have hugged and celebrated with you today, but I’ve been thinking about you all day and am just glad you’re safe ♥️🙏🏾 thank you for always supporting me. I love you pic.twitter.com/cdwncoSNHw — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 19, 2020