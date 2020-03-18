It's an unusual time for everyone at the moment. Training has to continue. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen have some grasscourt practice...and they have one somewhat involved spectator.

Elise Mertens is taking a break after her workout, and her greatest fan is taking care of her.

Garbiñe Muguruza is working hard.

So is Paula Badosa.

But it's not the same as playing matches. Yanina Wickmayer is missing tennis already.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Iga Swiatek have been sharing sneak peeks of photo shoots.

In lieu of tennis, plenty of stars are practicing their social distancing. Johanna Konta is still smiling.

Pam Shriver is traveling the world from inside her home.

Although they're at home, Irina Falconi and fiance Travis Hartman are keeping moving.

And the very happiest of birthday wishes to Sloane Stephens' grandma!

Indian Wells: Top 5 Fourth Round Matches of the Last 5 Years