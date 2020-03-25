Look back on Agnieszka Radwanska's unforgettable hot shot from the 2013 Miami Open, plus four more of the most viewed videos on the official WTA YouTube channel!

Seven years ago, former World No.2 and 2015 WTA Finals champion Agnieszka Radwanska turned heads - including her own! - as she pulled off an unforgettable no-look volley that required all the flair reflexes and reflexes that made her a star.

Taking on Kirsten Flipkens - herself no stranger to impressive trick shots - in the quarterfinals of the 2013 Miami Open, Radwanska was in the midst of battling from a set down to defeat the future Wimbledon semifinalist, turning the tide with the help of shots like that. The point was immortalized on the official WTA YouTube channel, where it has earned top video views over 3.9 million.

"I think you cannot really practice these kind of shots," she mused last fall at the WTA Finals Shenzhen following her 2018 retirement. "I couldn't really play powerful tennis like the others. I always had to find the other way to win matches. I think the touch was my escape from those players who killing the balls."

Check out the WTA's top-viewed videos right here:

1. Agnieszka Radwanska - 2013 Miami Open Hot Shot (3.9M views)

2. 2018 Qatar Total QF | Simona Halep vs CiCi Bellis (3.2M views)

3. Caroline Wozniacki Prank Fail on Maria Sharapova (1.8M views)

4. 2018 Miami Open 1R | Naomi Osaka vs Serena Williams (1.6M views)

5. February 2018 WTA Shot of the Month, Maria Sharapova (1M views)

For more WTA nostalgia, tune in to ESPN2, which plans to present a marathon of classic Serena Williams matches starting Friday, March 27. The six matches include the 2003 Australian Open final - where the 23-time Grand Slam champion captured the first of two Non-Calendar Year Grand Slams - famously known as "Serena Slams" - and the 2017 Australian Open final, where she broke Stefanie Graf's Open Era record for most major singles titles.