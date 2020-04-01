Lizette Cabrera finds a creative use for her pet chow chow, while reigning queen of TikTok Kristie Ahn has some rivals in Daria Gavrilova and Victoria Azarenka.

Kristie Ahn has produced another incredible TikTok, this time in tribute to Bianca Andreescu, who is the latest to love the American's work.

Looool dkm. It looks good one you 😉 https://t.co/OxHwPLgABc — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) March 31, 2020

But that's not the only video she has created this week, while Daria Gavrilova and Victoria Azarenka are among the others to have joined in the fun.

I swear this makes more sense on TikTok 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VUa0Frh6E — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) March 31, 2020

Players continue to work out at home, with Lizette Cabrera finding an unusual weight to help her train.

Who needs a 35kg dumbell when you’ve got your own chow chow? #stayathome pic.twitter.com/LejnEV6hUA — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) April 1, 2020

Working for my dinner 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WT46JMQdng — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 31, 2020

Billie Jean King has voiced her pleasure at seeing the US National Tennis Center, named in her honor, being transformed into a field hospital to help the sick.

The @USTA BJK National Tennis Center is a public park, and it is wonderful to see the venue being put to use to help our community in need.



I am proud of the USTA and everyone at the National Tennis Center for stepping up in this critical time. https://t.co/0c9i82hI7z — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 1, 2020

Players past and present are sending their support to the ill around the world and reminding those who remain well of the importance of staying at home or social distancing.

23 years ago today I became the youngest tennis player to become #1 in the world. In these challenging times though, it is hard to enjoy it. I can only reflect on how many people are suffering. We need to stay strong. We are all in this together. 🙏🏼 💪🏼 #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/VG8QLuVjow — Martina Hingis (@mhingis) March 31, 2020

s o c i a l d i s t a n c i n g pic.twitter.com/oqlP3sDqSx — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) April 1, 2020

Simona Halep has put her downtime to good use by creating an enviable home decoration...

What are you guys doing to stay positive during this time?



Here’s a little something I did to brighten my days at home 🏡😘 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6QFZS9RM6z — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 31, 2020

... while Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin have been working on their culinary skills.

Wow I can cook haha 🤭 pic.twitter.com/fRoitMf6q6 — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) March 30, 2020

I just learned if you keep the pit in the avocado that it keeps it from browning too fast 🥑 am I the last to learn this? — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 31, 2020

Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, has her sock drawer looking on point.