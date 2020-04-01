Kristie Ahn has produced another incredible TikTok, this time in tribute to Bianca Andreescu, who is the latest to love the American's work.

But that's not the only video she has created this week, while Daria Gavrilova and Victoria Azarenka are among the others to have joined in the fun.

Players continue to work out at home, with Lizette Cabrera finding an unusual weight to help her train.

Billie Jean King has voiced her pleasure at seeing the US National Tennis Center, named in her honor, being transformed into a field hospital to help the sick.

Players past and present are sending their support to the ill around the world and reminding those who remain well of the importance of staying at home or social distancing.

Simona Halep has put her downtime to good use by creating an enviable home decoration...

... while Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin have been working on their culinary skills.

Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, has her sock drawer looking on point.

BMSing around with Andrea Petkovic