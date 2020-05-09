It's Mother's Day in much of the world this weekend - and that means WTA stars are paying tribute to their own moms, or enjoying time with their children.
Happy Mother’s Day Sweet Mom ❤️❤️❤️ You the Best 🌹🌷🌸🌼🌺🌻 Have a beautiful sunday 🌞 Also happy mother’s day to all the mom’s out there, don’t forget you are Super mom’s to us 💪🏼👊🏼😁😘 pic.twitter.com/lH2onEmHpZ— Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) May 10, 2020
We woke up like this - wouldn’t have it any other way 💁🏽♀️👼🏽 🧁 #Izzy pic.twitter.com/V9OtgxLpdm— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 9, 2020
Motherhood ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5pJ0bUS3UR— Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) May 10, 2020
Ana Ivanovic is heading out to explore with her little ones - and Petra Kvitova is doing the same with her niece and nephew.
Doing day trips with my boys is one of my favorite things. In my opinion exploring nature is an elementary part of childhood 🌿 👨👩👦👦 pic.twitter.com/1ndPMha8H3— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) May 8, 2020
I took my niece and nephew for a beautiful hike at Lom Velka Amerika ❤️🌿 pic.twitter.com/A1sXpEdXf1— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 8, 2020
Caroline Wozniacki basks in the sun...
🕶☀️🏡 pic.twitter.com/4t1U0zqApK— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) May 8, 2020
...but the heat is making Sabine Lisicki's workout pretty tough.
Literally Done ✅ #Training #hot #weekend #fun pic.twitter.com/LIIL9gXCW8— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) May 9, 2020
And Kristina Mladenovic has good reason to smile.