Spanish stalwart Silvia Soler-Espinosa penned a heartfelt goodbye to her professional tennis career in an open letter to the sport on Instagram on Friday, announcing her retirement at age 32.

In a lengthy post in Spanish, Soler-Espinosa reflected on how she first fell in love with tennis at age 5, and all that the sport has taught her over the past three decades.

"Together with you, I have lived the best moments of my life," she wrote. "I have grown with you, and we have also suffered together. Today, I am writing this letter to you because after many years of enjoying, thanks to you, a privileged life, I have to say goodbye."

A two-time WTA finalist in singles, Soler-Espinosa peaked at a career-high ranking of World No.52 in 2012 and reached the third round of the 2011 and 2012 US Opens, and the 2014 French Open.

Peaking at a career-best ranking of World No.39 in doubles, she was a three-time quarterfinalist at Grand Slams, and won her lone tour title alongside Andreja Klepac at the Connecticut Open in New Haven in 2014.

She represented Spain at the 2012 London Olympics, played 15 Fed Cup matches for her country across six years and nine ties, and boasted victories over Sloane Stephens, Julia Goerges, Maria Sakkari and Francesca Schiavone in her career, among others.

"It is a goodbye with love," she signed off, "because since I was little I discovered that you [tennis] are my passion and will continue to be so for life.

"If there is something that life has taught me on this beautiful journey, it is that dreams can come true."