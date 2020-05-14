Garbiñe Muguruza joined a video call with Fundacion Caser, which is providing a free telephone companionship service for seniors in Spain who have been social distancing at home alone. The organization also provides mental health support for anyone suffering from stress or psychological trauma as a result of the pandemic.

On the call Muguruza checked in with Carmen, an older woman who told the player that she’s been using sports and light exercise as a way to stay active at home.

“It’s a tough situation, it’s hard to find things to do and stay positive, but well, we’re all in the same boat,” Muguruza said. “We’ve really got to be patient more than anything.” 

Meanwhile, Chloe Paquet teamed up with Voss Water to help deliver bottled water to a public hospital in Saint-Cloud, France.

“More than 1,600 bottles of Voss water for all the doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and hospital staff who are fighting this virus!” Paquet said in a tweet. “Thank you to all of you!”

And she wasn’t the only one, with CiCi Bellis also working with Voss to provide frontline workers in Southern California with bottled water.

Billie Jean King is raising awareness for the struggles that vulnerable children in Right To Play USA communities are facing amid the pandemic as sports and development programs stay on pause.

“The effect on vulnerable children there will be devastating,” King posted. “They are turning to us for support to help them through these trying times. Help us support them, if you can.” 

WTA players like Kim Clijsters continue to hail The Real Heroes on social media, paying homage to frontline workers battling the pandemic by writing their names on the back of their tennis shirts. 

“Chris is a wife and a mother of two boys. She’s also the chief nurse of geriatrics at Sint-Trudo Hospital in Belgium,” Clijsters said in a video message. 

Meanwhile, her countrywoman Yanina Wickmayer had a special message for ‘The Real Hero’ in her family: her sister in law Julie. 

“Julie, my sister in law has two day care centres and has been taking care of the kids from the healthcare personnel,” Wickmayer said. “Therefore she is my real hero!”

