Garbiñe Muguruza dialed into a telephone service helping Spanish seniors stay connected, and more ways WTA stars are giving back.

Garbiñe Muguruza joined a video call with Fundacion Caser, which is providing a free telephone companionship service for seniors in Spain who have been social distancing at home alone. The organization also provides mental health support for anyone suffering from stress or psychological trauma as a result of the pandemic.

Estos días he tenido la oportunidad de conocer de cerca la impresionante labor que realiza @fundacioncaser atendiendo en su servicio de acompañando telefónico a quien lo necesita. Es gratuito.



Gracias a todos los profesionales y voluntarios que hacéis esta labor posible. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xBQNDFoUSh — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) May 11, 2020

On the call Muguruza checked in with Carmen, an older woman who told the player that she’s been using sports and light exercise as a way to stay active at home.

“It’s a tough situation, it’s hard to find things to do and stay positive, but well, we’re all in the same boat,” Muguruza said. “We’ve really got to be patient more than anything.”

Super fière d’avoir pu livrer avec l’aide de @vosswater l’hôpital de Saint Cloud @ch_quatrevilles plus de 1600 bouteilles d’eau Voss pour tous les médecins , infirmières , aides soignants et personnel hospitalier de l’hôpital qui combattent ce virus !!!

Merci à vous tous 🇫🇷💙💧 pic.twitter.com/AtJQPtXLYz — chloe paquet (@ChloePaquet) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Chloe Paquet teamed up with Voss Water to help deliver bottled water to a public hospital in Saint-Cloud, France.

“More than 1,600 bottles of Voss water for all the doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and hospital staff who are fighting this virus!” Paquet said in a tweet. “Thank you to all of you!”

And she wasn’t the only one, with CiCi Bellis also working with Voss to provide frontline workers in Southern California with bottled water.

When #COVID19 spreads through the communities @RightToPlayUSA works in, the effect on vulnerable children there will be devastating.



They are turning to us for support to help them through these trying times.



Help us support them, if you can. https://t.co/0BieieKJG4. pic.twitter.com/5R9T0cdcru — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 9, 2020

Billie Jean King is raising awareness for the struggles that vulnerable children in Right To Play USA communities are facing amid the pandemic as sports and development programs stay on pause.

“The effect on vulnerable children there will be devastating,” King posted. “They are turning to us for support to help them through these trying times. Help us support them, if you can.”

I’m dedicating my jersey to Chris Coart - head nurse of geriatrics at Sint-Trudo 🇧🇪 THANKS for all you do! Who’s your real hero? #TheRealHeroes #HomeCourt @WTA pic.twitter.com/oETkeFqNk9 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) May 12, 2020

WTA players like Kim Clijsters continue to hail The Real Heroes on social media, paying homage to frontline workers battling the pandemic by writing their names on the back of their tennis shirts.

Chris and her team have been fighting on the frontlines since March - they’re superheroes without capes! #TheRealHeroes @WTA pic.twitter.com/kDCIleyun8 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) May 12, 2020

“Chris is a wife and a mother of two boys. She’s also the chief nurse of geriatrics at Sint-Trudo Hospital in Belgium,” Clijsters said in a video message.

Meanwhile, her countrywoman Yanina Wickmayer had a special message for ‘The Real Hero’ in her family: her sister in law Julie.

“Julie, my sister in law has two day care centres and has been taking care of the kids from the healthcare personnel,” Wickmayer said. “Therefore she is my real hero!”

