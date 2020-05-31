2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli shared some very exciting news on Twitter this week.
It s with an immense joy and a lot of emotion they we announce you the coming of our baby. We are soooooooo excited and thrilled to be parents and we can't wait to be 3 in the Bartoli - Boumediene family👨👩👦😍🤗💚— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) May 28, 2020
@yahya_boumediene#bebe #pregnant pic.twitter.com/IrEQZh2ece
Many players had their minds on Paris, and shared some of their favorite memories of previous tournaments at Roland Garros.
ROLAND GARROSって響きいいよね☺️カッコいい✨#RolandGarros #クレーコート #テニス #試合したい pic.twitter.com/3CXzKYtGon— Misaki Doi 土居美咲 (@MisakiDoiTennis) May 30, 2020
Memories for life ♥️ This time last year @rolandgarros 😜✌️#friends #memoriesforlife pic.twitter.com/HADv5sQ20f— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) May 29, 2020
At the moment we would normally have the #rolandgarros I imagine how difficult it is for players not to participate because of the #covid_19 but health is a priority. Stay strong, healthy and with the same emotional intensity to start over in a bit.@ITFprocircuit @WTA @atptour pic.twitter.com/ObKeYV6ymw— Eleni Daniilidou (@elenidaniilidou) May 28, 2020
if you’re not posting throwbacks of @rolandgarros - are you even a tennis player? 🧐 #tbt pic.twitter.com/cGwgg4zrbe— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) May 28, 2020
Katie Boulter has her mind on a different Grand Slam.
Wimbledon 2021 I’m coming for you 😂 pic.twitter.com/neFaDekofw— Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) May 30, 2020
Sabine Lisicki is taking time to relax.
Oh, Hi 💙#finallyadaytorelax #beach #lover #happy #relax pic.twitter.com/SrDjiGtUYx— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) May 24, 2020
Carla Suarez Navarro is celebrating the Day of the Canary Islands - a public holiday there.
🇮🇨 ғᴇʟɪᴢ ᴅɪᴀ ᴅᴇ ᴄᴀɴᴀʀɪᴀs 🇮🇨 #30deMayo pic.twitter.com/gADOLW6jkF— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) May 30, 2020
And it's smiles all round for Martina Hingis's little family as they head out on the water.
Couldn’t be happier! First time out on the boat this season & Lia loves her first adventure on the water! Go and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air” ☀️⛵️#summerishere #boating #mauijim pic.twitter.com/qV5Eqpkgqz— Martina Hingis (@mhingis) May 30, 2020