Serena Williams, a winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, has invested in NWSL soccer franchise Angel City, which will begin competing in 2022.

WTA legend Serena Williams is set to turn some of her attentions to the world of soccer in the years to come, having become one of the owners of new NWSL franchise Angel City.

Based in Los Angeles, the team, which will begin competing in 2022, is part-owned by a raft of high-profile figures, from former U.S women’s stars Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy and Lauren Holiday, to celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner and Uzo Aduba and industry leaders.

READ MORE: Azarenka, Venus join Lexington field

Among those with an interest in the side are Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia Ohanian.

Indeed, as Alexis underlined on an Instagram post, it is a cause close to the heart of the family.

“We Are Angel City: Welcome to the Beginning

“Disparities between men and women occur in all facets of entertainment, including sports media. The global sports fanbase is 50/50 men and women, yet female athletes receive just 4% of sports media coverage. And yet... US viewership of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final was 22% higher than the 2018 men’s final! After the unstoppable legacy of @USWNT, I was hungry to see and do more.

“That's why I'm proud to help bring @weareangelcity to the City of Angels. This team is rewriting the playbook, and you can be a part of it. Welcome to the beginning. This is the kind of ambitious lead investing @Initialized is all about and we're excited to announce this one-of-a-kind lifestyle, apparel, and sports organization.

“I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group (majority women!) working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles. Chiefly, because I’m a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it's been undervalued by too many people for far too long.

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian.”

Back on the tennis court, Garbiñe Muguruza is set to dance her way back into competition, having added a new element to her training regime, while Mihaela Buzarnescu has been employing a more traditional approach to sharpening her game up.

Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova showed off Prague by night while Elise Mertens and Ashleigh Barty have been enjoying some time with their dogs.

Sunday morning with Loeka 🤗 pic.twitter.com/d4dxLaOr2M — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) July 19, 2020

Buckle up kids 🐶🚙 Weekend adventures with @JaguarAUS pic.twitter.com/y92ApFP1R3 — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) July 19, 2020

WTA legends Maria Sharpaova and Conchita Martínez have both travelled to spectacular locations.

Mesa Verde Dwellings ⛰ pic.twitter.com/XxrHNRShRs — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) July 20, 2020

And finally, Naomi Osaka has reacted emotionally to the news that pop sensation Nicki Minaj is expecting.

NICKIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII 🥳 Queen is all grown up and having children 😭❤️❤️ — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 20, 2020