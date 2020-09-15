Follow the guidelines of the food pyramid to improve your tennis.

Everyone knows to eat right for health, but do you know what YOU, as a professional tennis player, should eat for peak performance?

Following the guidelines of the food pyramid can give you the extra power you need to improve your health and game.

Why use the Food Pyramid?

It provides a framework on what to eat for sport and health.

It provides guidelines to: fuel your body for tennis; recover from a tough match; satisfy hunger with balanced, healthy choices; meet your needs for muscle-building protein; and ensure you are getting vitamins and minerals for strong bones and blood.

What do Tennis Players need?

Tennis players need carbohydrates (bread, fruit and athlete group) for fuel and recovery.

Tennis players need protein (meat and dairy group) for growth, muscle repair, and recovery.

Tennis players need vitamins, minerals, & dietary fiber; make sure you get enough fruit and vegetables each day for these essential nutrients.

Tennis players also need more fluids, especially in the HEAT.

ATHLETE FOOD GROUP

As an athlete, you need a certain number of calories to keep your body functioning and provide energy for your high-intensity physical activities. There are foods created specifically for athletes to provide extra fuel for training and recovery.

Athlete-specific foods consist of:

Sport drinks

Sport gels

Sport bars

Recovery drinks

Chocolate milk

GRAINS

Any food made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley or another cereal grain is a grain product. Bread, pasta, rice cakes, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, tortillas, and grits are examples of grain products. These foods are carbohydrates which provide the fuel and energy for performance.

Refined Grains

Burn quicker because they have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ, such as:

White flour

White bread

White rice

Whole Grains

Burn slowly because they contain entire grain kernel: bran, germ & endosperm, such as:

Whole-wheat flour

Bulgur (cracked wheat)

Oatmeal

Whole cornmeal

Brown rice

Make sure you have at least one of these foods at each main meal: 3 times per day.

VEGETABLES

Any vegetable or 100% vegetable juice counts as a member of the vegetable group. Vegetables may be raw or cooked; fresh, frozen, canned, or dried/dehydrated; and may be whole, cut-up, or mashed. Vegetables are organized into 5 subgroups, based on their nutrient content. These foods are rich in minerals, antioxidant vitamins and dietary fiber.

DARK GREEN

Broccoli, green leafy lettuce, kale, spinach

ORANGE

Squash, carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes

DRIED BEANS & PEAS

Black beans, kidney beans, pinto beans, soy beans

STARCHY

Corn, potatoes

OTHER

Asparagus, cabbage, celery, zucchini

Make sure you have 5 servings of vegetables per day, selected from 2 different groups.

DAIRY

Foods made from milk that retain their calcium content are part of the group, while foods made from milk that have little to no calcium, such as cream cheese, cream, and butter, are not. Commonly eaten choices:

Flavored or lactose-free milk

Milk-based desserts - pudding, frozen yogurt, ice cream

Hard natural cheeses - cheddar, Swiss, parmesan

Soft cheeses - ricotta, cottage cheese

Yogurt and yogurt drinks

Tennis players need at least 3-4 servings from milk group per day depending on age.

FRUITS

Any fruit or 100% fruit juice counts as part of the fruit group. Fruits may be fresh, canned, frozen, or dried, and may be whole, cut-up, or pureed. These foods provide fuel for tennis; fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. Some commonly eaten fruits are:

Apples

Bananas

Mangoes

Melons

Oranges

Pears

Pineapple

Berries

Raisins

Make sure you eat at least 2 servings of fruit per day.

MEAT & BEANS

The meat group is an excellent source of protein that contains all the essential amino acids. It is also a great source of iron and zinc. Dry beans and peas are part of this group as well. Common choices:

Meat - beef, ham, lamb, pork, veal

Poultry and eggs - chicken, turkey, duck eggs

Dry beans and peas - black beans, falafel, tofu

Nuts and seeds - almonds, cashews, peanuts, sesame & sunflower seeds

Fish - flounder, halibut, salmon, tuna, crayfish, lobster, scallops

Include protein with 2-3 meals per day.

*Vegetarians need to combine foods to get a complete protein source. If you have special dietary needs, consult a dietitian to ensure you get enough protein.

FATS & OILS

Oils are fats that are liquid at room temperature and come from different plants and fish. Solid fats, (solid at room temperature), like butter, come from animal foods or can be made from vegetable oils. A small amount of fats and oils should be eaten daily to provide essential fatty acids and fat soluble vitamins. Omega-3-fatty acids are health promoting fats found in: avocado, soybeans, almonds, flax seeds, and oily fish.

