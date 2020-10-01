Former champion Garbiñe Muguruza took down Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets to set up a third round clash against Danielle Collins at Roland Garros.

PARIS, France - Former champion Garbiñe Muguruza took down Czech lefty Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets to make her way back into the third round at Roland Garros.

In her Parisian opener, No.11 seed Muguruza needed more than three hours to survive Tamara Zidansek in an epic three-setter, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. She kept things more straightforward in the second round, firing 21 winners and breaking the lefty’s serve four times en route to a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Read more: Sabalenka roars past Kasatkina at Roland Garros

Her win today marks Muguruza’s 23rd match victory of the abridged 2020 season - equalling her entire 2019 count despite playing five fewer months of tennis.

2020 Roland Garros highlights: Svitolina survives surging Zarazua

The Spaniard moves on to face Collins in the next round, the pair’s second career clash after Muguruza defeated Collins last year in a tough three sets in Rome. The American eased past teenager Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-2 earlier in the day to advance.

Read more: Collins marches past teenager Tauson at Roland Garros

More to follow...