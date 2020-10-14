American standout Taylor Townsend posted an emotional Instagram post including her career highlights and announcing the arrival of her first child in 2021.

Taylor Townsend thrilled the US Open crowds in 2019 when she stunned reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep en route to the fourth round, and made another big announcement on Instagram, revealing she is expecting her first child.

"Life has a funny way of putting you exactly where you are supposed to be. I’m so excited to embark on the journey of motherhood!!" she wrote.

Townsend, a former Australian Open junior champion, peaked at World No.79 on the WTA rankings in 2018, and last played in Flushing Meadows for the Western & Southern Open and US Open, where she fell in the latter to fellow American Sachia Vickery.

She made her first major breakthrough in 2014, where she survived hometown favorite Alizé Cornet to reach the third round, but played her best tennis at home, following up her Halep stunner with another win over Sorana Cirstea, ultimately falling to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in three tough sets.