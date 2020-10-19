Maria Sakkari took down Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets to claim revenge - and set up a second round battle against top seed Elina Svitolina at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Maria Sakkari served up revenge against home hope Kristyna Pliskova in the opening round of the inaugural J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

The World No.23-ranked Greek player had taken on the big-serving Pliskova in the first round of the Palermo Open, the first WTA tournament of the tour’s resumption - and was stunned in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

But Sakkari finally got her revenge in Ostrava, where the Czech is competing with a wildcard. Sakkari fired 28 winners and broke the Pliskova serve four times en route to a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Through to the second round, Sakkari will face a big challenge in her next match as she takes on No.1 seed Elina Svitolina. Svitolina received a bye into the second round.

