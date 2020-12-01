From glamorous dresses and colorful bodysuits to white classics and traditional silhouettes, check out our picks for on-court looks of the season.

Even in this season hit by the coronavirus pandemic, tennis apparel companies launched a lot of new collections. Our fashion contributor Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog picked a selection of the best 2020 designs which include a variety of styles, from glamorous dresses and colorful bodysuits to white classics and traditional silhouettes.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Maria Sharapova played the last match of her WTA career in this elegant red Nike dress. The Russian brought haute couture to tennis fashion and the dress in which she ended her career can compete with her most memorable on-court looks, including her stunning red 2007 US Open dress that featured chest adornments inspired by New York skyline.

This 2020 Nike Spring Maria Dress in light crimson alternates stretchy jersey fabric and asymmetrical mesh panels to ensure superior comfort and breathability. The flouncy skirt design spins and flares for a flattering silhouette.

Photo by Getty Images

In the season behind us, Naomi Osaka established herself as the new generation leader of tennis fashion icons. The Japanese sported a number of custom Nike looks in 2020 and she also recently launched her own Nike line.

Photo by Getty Images

En route to her third Grand Slam title at the US Open, the 23-year-old Osaka rocked two versions of a colorblock Nike bodysuit paired with solid shorts. Osaka’s Nike Fall NY Jacket is from Andre Agassi’s Challenge Court collection that revisits the 90s with its neon accents, bold-colored graphics and smudges. The Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo was the shoe of choice for the World No.1 in New York.

Photo by Getty Images

Fila’s Heritage line is the leader in designs that lean on a retro aesthetic fused with contemporary style and performance updates. In the latest iteration of Fila’s classic range, green was added to the traditional red, navy and white Heritage palette.

Sofia Kenin debuted the collection at the US Open, wearing the Fall Heritage Racerback Tank and Fall Heritage Skirt. The striped elastic binding at chest creates subtle ruching and nicely matches the striped taping along sides and hemline of the skirt. Fila always coordinates the shoes with the rest of the collection, so this time the famous Axilus 2 Energized model was offered in green/white/navy/red.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

New Balance is now honoring Coco Gauff with custom pieces as the American teenager’s on-court results have made her one of the most popular rising stars. At the French Open and the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, the 16-year-old looked fabulous in a dotted tank featuring an asymmetrical neckline and crossed back straps one of which is striped. The tank is tucked in a solid skirt in the color eclipse, contrasted with a thick striped waistband.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Colorful prints, lace, crystals, tulle, and other extravagant details have pushed the boundaries of women’s tennis fashion, but many brands, including Lacoste, continue to create stylish and contemporary looks while nurturing simple and sporty designs, as we can see here on Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

This fall, Lacoste reinvented a classic white pleated skirt by asymmetrically placing the pleats on just one half of the design. The clean silhouette is completed by a scoop neck tank, which features subtle green and blue colorblocks, breathable mesh panels and contrast Lacoste lettering at top of back.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Caroline Wozniacki was among the best-dressed players on the WTA Tour throughout her career. The Dane played her final tournament at the 2020 Australian Open in another beautiful colorblock dress by adidas, this time equipped with HEAT.RDY technology that keeps players cool under hot conditions.

The colorblocking style combines purple, coral and green tones. The dress comes with a built-in bra and a separate coordinating shortie. It features green elastic Y-back tank straps.

Different types of looks made our 2020 fashion favorites.