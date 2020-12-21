Having previously announced the first seven weeks of the season, this latest update represents the next 20 weeks of 2021.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA - The WTA has today announced a provisional 2021 Tour calendar that maps out the season through July 11.

Having previously announced the first seven weeks of the season, this latest update represents the next 20 weeks of 2021. The calendar reflects the Tour kicking off at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open in January through The Championships - Wimbledon in July. The first four WTA 1000 events of the year are also represented, including the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Miami Open presented by Itaú, the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Rome).

The current schedule reflects a traditional WTA Tour calendar for the majority of the season past mid-March, albeit with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) will not be held in its regularly scheduled timeframe in March and alternatives are being assessed for a potential date later in the season.

Further updates to the WTA Tour calendar will be announced in due course, including the second edition of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Click here for the 2021 provisional WTA calendar (weeks 1 – 27).