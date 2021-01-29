Three fabulous shots, one winner. It’s time to vote for January’s Shot of the Month, presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

Shot of the Month: January 2021 Contenders

Did Hsieh Su-wei, Haley Carter or Aryna Sabalenka hit your favorite hot shot in January?

It's time for another round of voting for the latest WTA Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

Revisit the nominees in the video above and cast your vote below!