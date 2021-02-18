The Belarusian has secured the elite ranking spot after lifting the doubles title at the Australian Open with Elise Mertens

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA - The WTA announced today that Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka will become the new WTA World No.1 in doubles when the rankings are released on Monday, February 22.

This is the first time in her career Sabalenka has captured the WTA World No.1 doubles ranking and will become the 44th woman overall to achieve this feat, and the second from Belarus after Natasha Zvereva in 1991.

“I am truly honored to become the new WTA World No.1 in doubles,” said Sabalenka. “I want to thank my coach and everyone in my team, as well as my amazing partner Elise – they have all been incredible and I couldn’t have done this without them. I will remember this day for the rest of my life.”

Sabalenka secured the top doubles ranking after lifting the title at the Australian Open with partner Elise Mertens on Friday, which was the team’s second Grand Slam triumph, after winning the US Open in 2019.

Her success in Melbourne marks Sabalenka’s fifth doubles title overall, which includes landing the “Sunshine Double” having won the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and the Miami Open presented by Itaú back-to-back in 2019, also with Mertens. That same year, the pair qualified for the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen for the first time.

Sabalenka replaces Hsieh Su-Wei atop the WTA doubles rankings. Hsieh previously held the position since March 2, 2020 (31 consecutive weeks) bringing her career total to 39 weeks.

“Aryna has reached the pinnacle of the sport in doubles by securing the coveted WTA World No.1 ranking,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “Congratulations to Aryna on this special moment as she is truly deserving of her position at the top of the game.”

Sabalenka, who was voted WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2018, has also enjoyed standout success in singles, owning nine WTA singles titles. She recently enjoyed a 15-match winning streak as she won the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open across 2020 and 2021.