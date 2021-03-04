Just as she did at this event in 2018, Petra Kvitova took down Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Total Open title.

Petra Kvitova stormed to her 28th career title and second at the Qatar Total Open with a 6-2, 6-1 rout of Garbiñe Muguruza.

Three years ago, Kvitova had needed 2 hours and 16 minutes to down Muguruza 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final at this same event. On Saturday, Kvitova struck 11 winners to 18 unforced errors for a victory that clocked in at a more comfortable time of 66 minutes. The result also extends Kvitova's dominance in her rivalry with Muguruza to 5-1, including the last five meetings.

2021 Doha Highlights: Kvitova dominates Muguruza, wins 28th title

“It’s been a great run in Doha, for sure," Kvitova said on court afterward. "It’s been a great whole week. I just feel like home a little bit. I love the court, I love everything, and the people are really friendly as well.”

Muguruza's opportunities were minimal, and came at the start of each set. She garnered the first break points of the first set in the third game and captured Kvitova's serve for the only time to kick off the second set.

But Muguruza was unable to build on either opening. Consecutive double faults handed the break back immediately in the second set, and overall the former World No.1's performance was too riddled with mistakes as her unforced error tally mounted to 27. This was particularly evident on her backhand wing, usually Muguruza's stronger weapon, which repeatedly dipped just long or wide.

The No. 4 seed Kvitova would go from strength to strength after successfully navigating the danger zone. The two-time Wimbledon champion's strategy in gusty conditions was more effective, clubbing the ball through the middle and handcuffing Muguruza with depth and pace rather than going for lines. Kvitova was also able to up her focus when she needed to, saving six out of seven break points.

As the finishing line hoved into view, Kvitova hit a pair of breathtaking winners after seemingly being out of the point to reel off the last six games of the match.

28th career title 🏆

20th match win in Doha

2nd title in Doha@Petra_Kvitova gets a straight sets win over Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to take the title!#QatarTotalOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/9Zxss4BZ2J — wta (@WTA) March 6, 2021

“Today I think Petra played very well from the baseline, and it was hard to try to make her move, or try to do much,” Muguruza said. “It was very windy, as well. I mean, it really wasn’t my day, I guess.”

Both players were seeking to snap an uncharacteristic title drought. Kvitova had not won a tournament since Stuttgart 2019, and had lost three of her past four finals - including in Doha last year to Aryna Sabalenka. With Saturday's win, Kvitova improved her career record in finals to 28-10.

Muguruza, meanwhile, is enjoying one of the most consistent stretches of her career. The two-time major champion has won at least two matches in 11 of her past 12 tournaments, dating back to the start of 2020. This week marked her third final in that span, and second of this season already following February's Yarra Valley Classic.

The loss means Muguruza is still seeking her first title since Monterrey 2019. The last time she was victorious at 500/Premier level or higher was Cincinnati 2017.