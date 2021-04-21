On her 25th birthday, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty fought back from a set down to overcome No.4 seed Elina Svitolina and advance to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final in her tournament debut.

On her 25th birthday, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty gifted herself a comeback win at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, overcoming No.4 seed Elina Svitolina, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 to advance to the final in Stuttgart in her tournament debut.

After losing her first five meetings with Svitolina, Barty has now won three times in a row against the Ukrainian, having also recently obtained a straight-set semifinal victory that came last month at the Miami Open.

This time around, though, the Australian had to grit through a tightly contested battle in just over two hours of play. Now she is one victory away from becoming the first reigning World No.1 to hoist the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix trophy since Justine Henin in 2007.

Barty finished off the match with 36 winners, ten more than her unforced error total of 26. Svitolina ended up with slightly more unforced errors than Barty, 33 in total, and was denied her first win over a current World No.1 since she defeated Simona Halep at Rome in 2018.

A number of routine holds started the opening frame before Svitolina’s penetrating shots drew errors from Barty at 3-3, giving the Ukrainian a critical break. With solid serving backing up her groundstroke play, Svitolina eased to the one-set lead without facing a break point.

Barty’s powerful play kicked into gear in the second set, as she was more pristine at net than she had been earlier. Big hitting, which led to a putaway winner, gave the Aussie an early break for 2-0, and she extended that lead to 4-1. However, a winning dropshot by Svitolina allowed her to break back for 4-3, during a stretch where the Ukrainian reeled off 12 out of 13 points.

But Svitolina could not successfully serve out the match at 5-4, and the pair eventually moved into a second-set tiebreak. Down 2-4 in the breaker, Barty varied her winners, including dropshots, volleys, and fierce forehands, and zipped to double set point at 6-4. Svitolina saved one with an ace, but an error-forcing backhand at net by Barty allowed the top seed to eke out the set.

Barty wrested control for good at 1-1 in the final set, where a back-and-forth game finally went the World No.1’s way as she found the sideline to force an error from Svitolina on her sixth break point. Barty eased home from there to notch a birthday victory.

