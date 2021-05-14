With a dominant showing in Rome, Iga Swiatek has moved up to No.5 in this week's Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard.

Iga Swiatek on Sunday captured her second title of 2021. The 19-year-old moves inside this week’s Top 8 of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard, checking in at No.5. By earning 900 race points at this past week’s WTA 1000-level tournament, Swiatek jumped seven spots.

While Ashleigh Barty maintained her top spot on the Leaderboard, Aryna Sabalenka climbed to No.2 with her third-round appearance in Rome. For Sabalenka, this comes a week after winning the title in Madrid, giving her enough points to overtake Naomi Osaka, who currently sits at No.3.

Garbiñe Muguruza stays at No.4 this week on the Leaderboard.

Jennifer Brady, Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova join Swiatek to round out this week’s Top 8.

Karolina Pliskova jumped 16 spots on this week. She climbs to No.11 after collecting 585 Race points as a finalist in Rome.

The PRTS Leaderboard includes points earned during the 2021 season at Grand Slams, WTA 1000s, WTA 500s and WTA 250s. The top eight players on the Leaderboard will qualify for the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.