What are your favorite WTA players sporting? Marija Zivlak gives us an inside look at the fashions from this year's French Open.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog is giving us a closer look at the stylings of the WTA stars at the 2021 French Open. Iridescent colors, tie-dye prints and sparkly details are turning heads and celebrating the creativity of tennis fashion.

TikTok master Elina Svitolina shows her new Nike looks through transitions: from the Nike Summer Heritage Hoodie to the Nike Summer Advantage Slam Tank and Skirt ensemble, and Nike Summer Advantage Slam Dress.



Aryna Sabalenka enjoys the view of the Eiffel Tower in her new Nike outfits that use asymmetry and mesh overlays in an elegant dark color palette.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will sport the Asics Spring Match Graphic Tank in peach petal and Asics Spring Match Skirt in slate (green).

The tank, made from recycled fabric, features a ribbed neckline, mesh panels for ventilation, and graphic sun ray print on the front. The skirt is an all-around pleated design that comes with built-in ball shortie and drawcord in the elastic waistband for an adjustable fit.

For confident movement on the terre battue, Swiatek is equipped with Asics Gel Resolution 8 Clay shoes.

Moreover, Swiatek is entering the French Open with a brand new racquet created specifically to suit her style of play -- the Tecnifibre T-Rebound 298 IGA. The racquet provides softness in combination with controllable power and optimal swing speed with fine-tuned specifications.

Adidas continues to emphasize sustainability in the production process, working towards completely stopping the use of virgin polyesters by 2024. In an effort to reduce impact on the planet, besides using high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic, adidas is employing more eco-friendly dyeing technologies, which save up to 60% of the water and energy traditionally used.

When it comes to appearance, the new clothes stand out with their iridescent sheen that appears to change color as players move on the court. Dominant colors are purple, red and grey, complemented by base tones of black and white.

As the collection was launched earlier in the clay-court season, we could already see the designs in action.

Maria Sakkari opted for the adidas Prime Blue Dope Dye Y-Tank, featuring a diagonal layering effect, and the adidas Prime Dope Dye Match Skirt, an iridescent piece with a glittery elastic waistband and built-in ball tight.



Garbiñe Muguruza and Kristina Mladenovic both pair the adidas Prime Blue Dope Dye Bodysuit, a new silhouette with a snug fit and iridescent layering, and the adidas Prime Dope Dye Match Skirt.

When it comes to footwear, Mladenovic is wearing the adizero Ubersonic 4. The shoe model brings the latest technologies to the court for uncompromising agility, enabling players to respond to a game that’s faster than ever.

Fila is celebrating its 110th anniversary with a series of collaborations. For the French Open, the long-standing sportswear brand partnered with MSGM to create a romantic collection marked by tie-dye prints, marble motifs, lace and ruffles.

Angelique Kerber sports the adidas Prime Dope Dye Dress that includes a built-in shelf bra and coordinating separate ball shortie. Glittery elastic Y-tank straps are contrasting the solid scarlet dress.



World No.1 Ashleigh Barty prefers classic sporty style, so Fila equipped her with a separate collection called the Celestial Point. It nurtures traditional athletic silhouettes in the color palette of celestial blue, turquoise, black and white.

This promo image shows the 2019 French Open champion in the Celestial Point High-Neck Racerback Tank, a mock-neck design with mesh insert at front and back, and the Celestial Point 14″ Skort featuring contrast color piping at the waistband. Fila also offers the Axilus 2 Energized, its leading performance tennis shoe, in the colorway that matches the new collection.

Roland Garros is slated to host a competitive tennis fashion game in the coming fortnight. When we see all the looks in action, we’ll decide which company did the best job in revolutionizing sports apparel design with statement-making styles.

