World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Naomi Osaka are headed to Tokyo for their Olympic debuts this summer. The ITF confirmed the final entry lists for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Tennis Event on Friday, July 17th.
The finalized entry list includes the current Top 10 on the Porsche Race Leaderboard, as well as 15 of the WTA Top 20. Amongst the Top 20, only the USA's Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams, Canada's Bianca Andreescu, Romania's Simona Halep, and Belarus' Victoria Azarenka have opted out.
Porsche Race Leaderboard
1. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
2. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
3. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic
4. Iga Swiatek, Poland
5. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
6. Naomi Osaka, Japan
7. Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain
8. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia
9. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia
10. Coco Gauff, USA
Between the men's and women's fields, a total of 46 nations will be represented in this year's Olympic tennis event, which will take place at Ariake Tennis Park from Saturday, July 24 until Sunday, August 1st.
According to the ITF’s Olympic Qualification System, entries are based on the WTA rankings on June 14, the Monday after Roland Garros. All players must be in good standing with their national association and have made themselves available to represent their country in the ITF’s international team competitions. The entry lists are still subject to change. However, with the deadline for adding new players having passed, any further replacements would need to be from players already on-site in Tokyo, e.g., a doubles-only player moving into the singles draw.
In addition to direct qualification of the top 56 players by ranking - with no more than four singles players qualifying per nation - the ITF also reserves eight Final Qualification Places. These qualification spots are held for (1) athletes based on their performance at the Pan American Games, the Asian Games and the African Games, (2) one previous gold medalist or Slam champion who does not qualify by ranking, (3) representatives from the host nation.
Here is the Olympic Tennis entry list, which was updated on July 16th.
Argentina
Women's Singles: Nadia Podoroska (ITF)
Australia
Women's Singles: Ashleigh Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic, Samantha Stosur (ITF)
Women's Doubles: Ashleigh Barty/Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez/Samantha Stosur
Stat Note: 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur is set to play in her fifth Olympics.
Belarus
Women's Singles: Aryna Sabalenka
Belgium
Women's Singles: Elise Mertens, Alison Van Uytvanck
Women's Doubles: Elise Mertens/Alison Van Uytvanck
Brazil
Women's Doubles: Laura Pigossi/Luisa Stefani
Canada
Women's Singles: Leylah Annie Fernandez
Women's Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski/Sharon Fichman
China
Women's Singles: Zheng Saisai, Wang Qiang (ITF)
Women's Doubles: Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan, Duan Yingying/Zheng Saisai
Chinese Taipei
Women's Doubles: Chan Hao-Ching/Latisha Chan, Hsieh Yu-Chieh/Hsu Chieh-Yu
Colombia
Women's Singles: Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
Croatia
Women's Singles: Donna Vekic
Women's Doubles: Darija Jurak/Donna Vekic
Czech Republic
Women's Singles: Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova
Women's Doubles: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova, Karolina Pliskova/Marketa Vondrousova
Stat Note: Marketa Vondrousova sealed the final qualifying spot in singles by using her protected ranking, which allowed her to qualify ahead of Karolina Muchova.
Egypt
Women's Singles: Mayar Sherif (ITF)
Stat Note: Sherif qualified for her first Olympics by winning gold at the 2019 African Games.
Estonia
Women's Singles: Anett Kontaveit
France
Women's Singles: Fiona Ferro, Kristina Mladenovic, Alizé Cornet, Caroline Garcia
Women's Doubles: Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic, Alizé Cornet/Fiona Ferro
Stat Note: The successful team of Garcia/Mladenovic are set to reunite for the first time since the 2019 Fed Cup Final, where the duo clinched the decisive rubber with a straight-set win over Australia's team of Barty/Stosur.
Germany
Women's Singles: Laura Siegemund, Mona Barthel, Anna-Lena Friedsam (ITF)
Women's Doubles: Anna-Lena Friedsam/Laura Siegemund
Great Britain
Women's Singles: Heather Watson
Greece
Women's Singles: Maria Sakkari
India
Women's Doubles: Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina
Italy
Women's Singles: Camila Giorgi, Jasmine Paolini, Sara Errani (ITF)
Japan
Women's Singles: Naomi Osaka, Misaki Doi, Nao Hibino
Women's Doubles: Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara (Host), Nao Hibino/Makoto Ninomiya
Stat Note: The host nation is fielding their strongest team in years, with World No.2 Osaka leading the singles and Aoyama/Shibahara in doubles. The Japanese Duo leads the tour in titles in 2021 and currently sit at No.2 on the Porsche Race Leaderboard.
Kazakhstan
Women's Singles: Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova, Zarina Diyas
Latvia
Women's Singles: Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasija Sevastova
Women's Doubles: Jelena Ostapenko/Anastsija Sevastova
Mexico
Women's Doubles: Giuliana Olmos/Renata Zarazua
Netherlands
Women's Singles: Kiki Bertens
Women's Doubles: Kiki Bertens/Demi Schuurs
Stat note: The Olympics will be Bertens' final event of her career before retirement.
Paraguay
Women's Singles: Veronica Cepede Royg (ITF)
Poland
Women's Singles: Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette
Women's Doubles: Magda Linette/Alicja Rosolska
Stat Note: Swiatek's father, Tomasz, competed in the men's quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
Romania
Women's Singles: Mihaela Buzarnescu (ITF)
Women's Doubles: Monica Niculescu/Iona Raluca Olaru
Russia
Women's Singles: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Elena Vesnina
Women's Doubles: Veronika Kudermetova/Elena Vesnina
Serbia
Women's Singles: Nina Stojanovic (ITF), Ivana Jorovic (ITF)
Women's Doubles: Aleksandra Krunic/Nina Stojanovic
¡Estaré en Tokio! 🤩 Muy feliz por representar a 🇪🇸 una última vez en los Juegos Olímpicos. ¡El mayor honor como deportista!— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 27, 2021
Happy to represent Spain at the @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games! Honored to have this opportunity as an athlete. Can’t wait! ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bRUXRtab79
Spain
Women's Singles: Garbiñe Muguruza, Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Carla Suárez Navarro
Women's Doubles: Garbiñe Muguruza/Carla Suárez Navarro, Paula Badosa/Sara Sorribes Tormo
Sweden
Women's Singles: Rebecca Peterson
Switzerland
Women's Singles: Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic
Women's Doubles: Belinda Bencic/Viktorija Golubic
Tunisia
Women's Singles: Ons Jabeur
Ukraine
Women's Singles: Elina Svitolina, Dayana Yastremska
Women's Doubles: Elina Svitolina/Dayana Yastremska, Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok
USA
Women's Singles: Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alison Riske
Women's Doubles: Coco Gauff/Nicole Melichar, Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jessica Pegula
Stat Note: The United States will field four first-time Olympians in singles. Nicole Melichar will make her Olympic debut in doubles.