From Roger Federer to Monica Puig, the tennis community took to social media to applaud Belinda Bencic's gold medal triumph at the Tokyo Olympics.

Belinda Bencic made Swiss history after becoming the first woman to strike tennis gold for Switzerland in the Olympic tennis event. The 24-year-old rallied from a break down in the final set to defeat Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to win gold in the women's singles event on Saturday.

Bencic's Olympic debut isn't done yet. The World No.12 still has a chance to join Serena Williams (2012 London) and Venus Williams (2000 Sydney) as the only women to sweep singles and doubles at the Olympics. Alongside Viktorija Golubic, Bencic will face down the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the gold medal doubles final on Sunday.

Roger Federer, who captured doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka at 2008 Beijing and singles silver at 2012 London, was one of the first players to congratulate Bencic on her historic achievement. Federer has kept a watchful eye on Bencic's career and has always made himself available for the young Swiss for career advice. The duo paired up at the last two stagings of the Hopman Cup competition in 2018 and 2019 and captured the title for Switzerland both times. Earlier in the week, Bencic revealed Federer had texted her and Golubic after their doubles matches to offer his support.

2016 Rio silver medalist Timea Bascinszky also hailed her countrywoman and former Fed Cup teammates feat. Puerto Rico's Monica Puig, who was unable to defend her gold medal due to injury, was also quick to welcome Bencic to a very exclusive club.

Congrats @BelindaBencic !!!! Welcome to the Gold Medal Club!!!! 🥇👏 — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) July 31, 2021

From Billie Jean King to Petra Kvitova, see more reactions from the tennis community below:

Sometimes you have no other choice than root for both!



Congratulations, my friend, on 🥇!! I am soooo proud of you!😍 @BelindaBencic



Gratuluju, Maky, ke skvělé reprezentaci. 🥈@VondrousovaM pic.twitter.com/JHOQimcUN6 — Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) July 31, 2021