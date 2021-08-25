Come along for the journey as we sit down with the two of the most popular players on the ATP and WTA Tours as they discuss what relationships mean to them.

Who better to kick off Season 2 of Tennis United: CrossCourt than tennis' glamour couple, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina?

While aligned on most matters, the newlyweds do share somewhat different recollections of their first date.

In Paris, Monfils recalls texting to ask Svitolina if she would join him and his friends for a drink. "And then you definitely said 'yes' ... of course," Monfils said with conviction.

After a hearty laugh, Svitolina replies, "No, no, no, no ... At first, I was ... I didn't want to do it. I was jet-lagged and it was tough to stay awake."

Come along for the journey as we sit down with the two of the most popular players on the ATP and WTA Tours as they discuss what relationships mean to them.

The ATP and WTA last week announced the return of Tennis United: CrossCourt, a continuation of the award-winning digital content series originally released during the 2020 suspended season. The reimagined project marks the first major co-branded initiative to debut since the two Tours integrated marketing operations earlier this year.

Tennis United: CrossCourt goes behind the scenes of life on tour through a series of intimate one-on-one conversations between ATP and WTA stars. Spanning eight short-format episodes, players explore a range of largely untouched subjects from within and beyond sport, offering fans a raw perspective on the experiences, pressures and privileges that make up life in professional tennis.

The complete episode list

Episode 1: Relationships (Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina)

Episode 2: Coaching (Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jennifer Brady)

Episode 3: Mental Health (Madison Keys and Dominic Thiem)

Episode 4: Doubles (Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray)

Episode 5: Parenthood (Fabio Fognini and Elena Vesnina)

Episode 6: Travel (Belinda Bencic and Grigor Dimitrov)

Episode 7: Discipline (Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek)

Episode 8: Locker Room (Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka)