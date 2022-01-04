The No.1 seeds of the pair of Melbourne Summer Set tournaments had contrasting fortunes in Tuesday's opening round: Naomi Osaka defeated Alizé Cornet while Irina-Camelia Begu upset Jessica Pegula.

Eleven months ago, Naomi Osaka left Rod Laver Arena with her fourth Grand Slam trophy in hand. She returned to the site on Tuesday to play—and win—her first match since September.

The top seed at the WTA 250 Melbourne Summer Set 1, Osaka, now ranked No.13, opened her 2022 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over France's Alizé Cornet.

Osaka ended her 2021 season prematurely after a third round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open on Sept. 3, but extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to eight with a second career victory against Cornet that lasted 2 hours and 2 minutes.

An Aussie encore: Tuesday's match was a reunion of sorts for Osaka and Cornet, who played for the first time ahead of last year's Australian Open at the same venue. A 6-2, 6-2 victory in the second round of the Gippsland Trophy a year ago, Osaka looked on course for a repeat performance in Tuesday's opening after building a 6-3, 3-1 lead.

A five-game swing by the French veteran pushed the match to a third set, but Osaka stamped her authority early in the decider and largely never looked back. She never faced a break point in the final set, but did serve out victory from a 0-30 deficit.

"I really love playing here ... It feels really good to always come back here. She's a veteran. I watched her on TV multiple times when I was not a kid, but I guess, a young adult. It feels really cool to play against people like that. I feel like I made a lot of unforced errors today, but I expected that because it is the first match and I was really nervous. I'm just glad I was able to hold my serve in the last game." - Naomi Osaka

Stats of the match: Osaka overcame adversity on serve admirably in victory. Despite landing just 38% of her first serves and hitting eight double faults, the former World No.1 never faced a break point in the first and third sets.

She balanced out 57 unforced errors with 51 winners, with both totals eclipsing Cornet's totals of 42 errors and 34 winners by double digits.

Pegula upset by Begu at Summer Set 2

The other No. 1 seed in action on Tuesday, American Jessica Pegula, also had a career result in her last trip to Melbourne Park: a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open a year ago, Pegula was unable to recapture that form in a 7-6(6), 6-3 defeat to Irina-Camelia Begu.

The World No.18, the top seed at a WTA event for the first time in her career, led 5-3 and had three set points in the opener but nonetheless dropped to 0-2 all-time against the former World No.22 from Romania.

More to come...