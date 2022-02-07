14-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova is yet another example of the incredible pipeline of Czech talent after ITF breakthrough in Argentina.

Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, 14, became the youngest player in over six years to win a title on the ITF World Tennis Tour after claiming her first title at the W25 Tucuman in Argentina.

At 14 years, 10 months and four days, Fruvirtova became the youngest ITF champion since American Claire Liu, the 14 years, 9 months old, won a $10K ITF event in Orlando in 2015.

A few fellow 14-year-old ITF titlists...



🇨🇭 Timea Bacsinszky

🇷🇺 Anna Kournikova

🇬🇧 Laura Robson pic.twitter.com/E4ABRQsADE — ITF (@ITFTennis) February 7, 2022

According to the ITF, Fruhvirtova is one of 21 players in the last 25 years to win an ITF title at 14 years old, joining a list that includes former No.1s Justine Henin and Dinara Safina, Anna Kournikova, Laura Robson and Timea Bacszinszky.

To add even more pomp to her outstanding week, former World No.3 and Argentinian icon Gabriela Sabatini was on hand to present her with the trophy.

Congrats for your 1st tournament! It was a great pleasure to meet you and to see you play, I wish you all the best in your career and looking forward to seeing you again 💪🏼 🎾🤗 @Fruhvirtova 👏 https://t.co/B0J0W94k9L — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) February 7, 2022

Fruhvirtova's older sister Linda, 16, earned her first WTA win last spring at the MUSC Health Women's Open in Charleston, where she proceeded to advance to her first WTA quarterfinal. She reached a career-high ranking of No.277 in January.

Brenda made her pro debut at the WTA 125K in Seoul in December, where she won a round to earn her a WTA ranking.

The talented duo have been ones to watch on the junior circuit and highlight the strong pipeline of talent in the Czech Republic. The sisters were back-to-back Les Petits As champions in 2019 and 2020. Last season they played three consecutive junior finals against each other and finished in the season in the Top 5 of the ITF Junior Rankings.